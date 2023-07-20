A wildfire that ignited Wednesday about 25 miles northeast of Challis and 33 miles south of Salmon had reached 3,500 acres by Thursday evening, prompting an aggressive federal response.
The Hayden Creek Fire is currently burning through spruce and subalpine fir stands on the Salmon-Challis National Forest “at a high rate of speed,” the Forest Service reported Thursday afternoon.
The fire reportedly started in the upper reaches of Hayden Creek around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday and has since made a push southwest into the Carol Creek, Wade Creek and Paradise Creek drainages. It is expected to spread further to the north, south and west this weekend due to unseasonably hot weather and possible thunderstorms, according to incident-reporting site InciWeb.
“Yesterday, firefighters experienced extreme fire behavior with crowning, long-range spotting, and group torching,” the Forest Service stated Thursday. “The fuel type of spruce and subalpine fir with a heavy dead and down timber component combined with the weather conditions and terrain contributed to yesterday’s fire behavior.”
The fire was mapped around 400 acres Wednesday evening and had grown to about 1,000 acres by 7:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Sawtooth Search & Rescue Commander Gary Gadwa, who was in contact with helitack crews.
Two “Type 1” interagency hotshot crews of around 20 firefighters each, three Chinook-type “Type 1” helicopters—the largest of helicopters used for fighting wildfires in the U.S.—as well as two smaller “Type 3” helicopters were ordered Wednesday, according to the Forest Service.
All five helicopters were on scene working on fire suppression Thursday afternoon, with additional support from four engines, two dozers and several single-engine air tankers. The Lone Peak Hotshots Type 1 crew from Draper, Utah, announced Wednesday evening that they were on the way to the blaze, where 26 firefighters have already been stationed.
The Hayden Fire remains 0% contained with an estimated control date of Oct. 1, according to InciWeb. Its cause is still undetermined.
“Risk to responders and public safety are the top priorities for the Hayden Fire. Fire managers appreciate your cooperation,” the Forest Service stated Thursday. “If you are recreating near an ongoing wildfire suppression operation, please keep your distance.”
According to federal smoke-monitoring site AirNow, smoke from the fire has spread northeast to Montana’s Beaverhead Range, east to Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming and southeast to the Pahsimeroi Valley of Idaho, creating trails of smoke up to 140 miles long.
Several Custer County residents told the Express that a large plume of smoke was visible from Challis on Wednesday afternoon. On Thursday morning, Gadwa wrote in email that “intense” smoke haze from the Hayden Fire was visible from the Pinyon Peak lookout tower north of Stanley.
Gadwa also noted that it's been almost exactly a year since the 130,000-acre Moose Fire ignited outside of Salmon. The blaze began from an unattended campfire and took until mid-November to contain.
"Hope we are not into the smoke season already," he wrote.
Air attack pilot Chelsea Frost, who flew over the fire Wednesday, told the Express that this was the "first big fire" she's been assigned to this year.
"It got big fast, for sure," she said. "It's a beautiful area and I definitely hope it gets under control soon."
The Central Idaho Dispatch Zone, which includes the Salmon-Challis National Forest and parts of the Sawtooth National Forest, remained in “high” fire danger on Thursday. The designation suggests that intense burning is “likely” to develop in concentrations of pine needles, grasses and small twigs, and unattended fires are “likely” to escape, according to the Forest Service.
