Hayden Fire from the air

The Hayden Fire, pictured here just hours after ignition on July 19.

 Courtesy Chelsea Frost

A wildfire that ignited Wednesday about 25 miles northeast of Challis and 33 miles south of Salmon had reached 3,500 acres by Thursday evening, prompting an aggressive federal response.

The Hayden Creek Fire is currently burning through spruce and subalpine fir stands on the Salmon-Challis National Forest “at a high rate of speed,” the Forest Service reported Thursday afternoon.

The fire reportedly started in the upper reaches of Hayden Creek around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday and has since made a push southwest into the Carol Creek, Wade Creek and Paradise Creek drainages. It is expected to spread further to the north, south and west this weekend due to unseasonably hot weather and possible thunderstorms, according to incident-reporting site InciWeb

Hayden Fire July 20, 2023

Three Chinook-type helicopters were battling the Hayden Fire on Thursday afternoon.
Smoke from Challis

Challis resident Scott Lightburn captured this scene looking northeast on Wednesday, July 19.
Hayden Fire from the air

The Hayden Fire, pictured here just hours after ignition on July 19.
Hayden Fire sunset

Stanley-area first responder Gary Gadwa reported “intense” smoke haze from the Hayden Fire at the Pinyon Peak lookout tower north of Stanley on July 20.

ejones@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments