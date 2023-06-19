Allen & Co.’s Sun Valley conference is scheduled to run July 11-14 this year, bringing some of the world’s most famous power players from Hollywood, Silicon Valley, and Washington, D.C., to the Wood River Valley for a week.
The “summer camp for billionaires”—referred to as the “annual fly-in event” by officials at Friedman Memorial Airport—will kick off with landing and registration on Tuesday, July 11. Closed-door lectures and meetings will follow on Wednesday, July 12, according to sources familiar with the event’s schedule. Saturday, July 15 will be the "fly-out" date, according to Airport Operations Manager Tim Burke.
Business magnates expected to touch down in Sun Valley include Microsoft’s Bill Gates and Satya Nadella, Apple’s Tim Cook, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett, and conservative media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, according to a June 8 report from Variety Magazine.
Other CEOs from the tech and finance worlds on the guest list include OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, PayPal cofounder Peter Thiel, LinkedIn cofounder Reid Hoffman, former American Express CEO Kenneth Chenault, and Robert Mylod, former CFO of Bookings Holdings Inc (Priceline.com, Bookings.com).
Invitees from the entertainment world this year include Oprah Winfrey, film producer Brian Grazer ("Apollo 13," "A Beautiful Mind"), CAA talent agency executive Bryan Lourd, and Activision Blizzard gaming executive Bobby Kotick, according to Variety’s report. Netflix chairman Reed Hastings, Netflix co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters, Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger, Disney Entertainment co-chair Dana Walden, Paramount Global chairwoman Shari Redstone, and Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Zaslav may also be seen strolling around Sun Valley in July.
Broadcast and print journalists on the guest list include CBS’s Gayle King and David Begnaud, CNN’s Van Jones and Erin Burnett, CNBC’s Becky Quick, and political contributor Karim Sadjadpour, as well as New York Times columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin, The Washington Post editor-columnist David Ignatius and The Free Press founder Bari Weiss.
Some notable political figures on the guest list include former CIA director David Petraeus, former Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Biden campaign co-chair Jeffrey Katzenberg, and top economic advisors to Barack Obama and George W. Bush, Larry Summers and Hank Paulson. Former Israeli Air Force general Amos Yadlin, former U.S. ambassador to Israel Martin Indyk, and Yousef Al Otaiba, the current United Arab Emirates ambassador to the U.S., also received invites, according to Variety Magazine.
From the sports world, invitees include New England Patriots owner Bob Kraft, Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres owner Terry Pegula, Casey Wasserman of the Wasserman Media Group, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, NBA commissioner Adam Silver and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
Tesla-SpaceX-Twitter CEO Elon Musk is not on the list this year, according to the magazine’s report. Neither is Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, who has been an Allen & Co. regular in the past.
