19-07-12 Allen Company guests 24 W.jpg (copy) (copy)

Apple CEO Tim Cook—a regular at Allen & Co.'s annual summit—strolls through Sun Valley Village in July 2019.

 Express photo by Willy Cook

Allen & Co.’s Sun Valley conference is scheduled to run July 11-14 this year, bringing some of the world’s most famous power players from Hollywood, Silicon Valley, and Washington, D.C., to the Wood River Valley for a week.

The “summer camp for billionaires”—referred to as the “annual fly-in event” by officials at Friedman Memorial Airport—will kick off with landing and registration on Tuesday, July 11. Closed-door lectures and meetings will follow on Wednesday, July 12, according to sources familiar with the event’s schedule. Saturday, July 15 will be the "fly-out" date, according to Airport Operations Manager Tim Burke.

Business magnates expected to touch down in Sun Valley include Microsoft’s Bill Gates and Satya Nadella, Apple’s Tim Cook, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett, and conservative media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, according to a June 8 report from Variety Magazine.

