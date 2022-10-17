A 100-acre wildfire was reported around 11:45 p.m. Monday around 3 miles east of Shoshone and 3 miles west of Dietrich, according to the South Idaho Interagency Dispatch Center.
The Railroad Fire is burning "actively along the north side of the railroad tracks" in grass and brush, according to the Bureau of Land Management Twin Falls District.
Crews from the BLM and Notch Butte Rangeland Protection Association as well as the Shoshone, Richfield, Dietrich, Gooding, and Rock Creek fire departments were responding to the blaze this afternoon, the dispatch center reported.
