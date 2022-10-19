A 100-acre wildfire was reported at 11:45 p.m. Monday approximately 3 miles east of Shoshone and 3 miles west of Dietrich, according to the South Idaho Interagency Dispatch Center.
The Railroad Fire was burning “actively along the north side of the railroad tracks” in grass and brush on Monday afternoon, according to the Bureau of Land Management Twin Falls District.
Engines from the BLM and Notch Butte Rangeland Protection Association as well as the Shoshone, Richfield, Dietrich, Gooding, and Rock Creek fire departments responded to the blaze, the dispatch center reported. Crews were able to contain its perimeter by 6 p.m. Monday.
