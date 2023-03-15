Idaho ski areas doing well (copy)
Express photo by Roland Lane

Sales transactions in Hailey, Sun Valley and Ketchum between October 2022 and January 2023 generated a collective $1.52 million for two of Blaine County’s core air service and marketing organizations, according to tax receipts shared in a recent Sun Valley Air Service Board report.

That figure marks a 12% year-over-year increase in revenue generated by the three cities’ “1% for Air” local-option sales taxes, which brought in $1.35 million between Oct. 2021 and Jan. 2022.

The “1% for Air” taxes—which have been place for the past decade—add 1% to transactions commonly made by tourists. For example, in Hailey the tax is applied to rental cars and hotel rooms; in Sun Valley, it's on lift and event tickets, food and beverage transactions and golf memberships; and Ketchum applies it to alcoholic beverage sales, lift tickets, season passes, event rentals, hotel rooms and short-term rentals.

Tourism spending in Blaine County, 2022

Blaine County received $169 million in economic benefit from air service in and out of Friedman Memorial Airport last year, according to the Fly Sun Valley Alliance. That figure includes spending on lodging, food, entertainment, recreation, shopping and car rentals by visitors ($124 million) and second homeowners ($45 million).
Hotel occupancy and rate

Hotels in Sun Valley were about two-thirds full last month and charged an average of $381 per night, according to Visit Sun Valley.

