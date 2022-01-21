Eleven electric buses will shuttle passengers between Bellevue and Sun Valley this fall, according to Mountain Rides Executive Director Wally Morgus.
The Mountain Rides Transportation Authority Board voted on Wednesday to purchase seven additional battery-electric buses and related charging infrastructure from New Flyer, a Bay Area bus manufacturer. In all, Mountain Rides will pay roughly $5.6 million for the lot, with each bus costing around $808,000.
Mountain Rides debuted four new battery-electric buses last August, becoming the first transit authority in Idaho to begin electrifying its fleet. The zero-emissions buses replaced aging diesel buses on the Valley Route.
Morgus said the seven new buses will be put in service on a rolling basis as they come in, and all 11 should be in service by mid-October.
“This feels good. It’s quite an accomplishment for Mountain Rides. We’re well ahead of the most of the country,” he said.
Mayors Neil Bradshaw of Ketchum and Peter Hendricks of Sun Valley, also Mountain Rides board members, expressed enthusiasm over the fleet arrival. Both suggested scheduling a parade of electric buses to celebrate the milestone.
“A processional would be a great idea, maybe at the roundabout in Sun Valley,” Bradshaw said. “I’d like to bring more attention to this.”
Mountain Rides’ long-term plan is to convert its entire fleet of about 20 diesel buses to fully electric power by 2027.
The first stage of electrification last summer saw several dual-port charging stations and transformers added to Mountain Rides’ Ketchum and Bellevue bus depots. Mechanics and drivers also received e-bus charging and training tutorials from New Flyer.
The agency’s fleet conversion is being financed by several sources, including a $2.4 million Low-No Emissions grant from the Federal Transit Administration, $1.7 million in settlement money from Volkswagen’s 2015 emissions scandal and an additional $5 million from past Low-No Emissions grants.
Board addresses Sunday night crowd surge
Also on Wednesday, Mountain Rides Community Development Director Kim MacPherson reported to the board that “large crowds” of Sun Valley Resort employees have continued to travel home from the bars in Ketchum to Sun Valley on Sunday night.
MacPherson said 60 people tried to board the last 1:40 a.m. bus early Monday morning, causing a “dangerous situation for everyone.”
“What happened was there were only 10 people standing at the stop initially, but when the bus arrived, 50 more people came out of the woodwork and charged at the bus,” she said. “It made the driver really nervous.”
Hendricks said he found the trend “disturbing” and would continue to work on crowd control with Bradshaw and the Sun Valley and Ketchum Police Departments.
MacPherson added that she had distributed posters at the Sun Valley Resort dorms asking riders to take the earlier 12:40 a.m. bus home, but those have had little effect so far.
“Everyone wants to get the last bus,” she said.
Morgus said he would continue discussions with Sun Valley Resort security staff to see if they could provide a shuttle bus on Sundays.
“I got the impression that they were all-in on helping their employees get home,” he said. “We’ll need to touch base again.”
Morgus noted that in previous years, drivers have sometimes had to divert the Blue Route and avoid the Wells Fargo stop altogether. For now, he said, drivers will continue to stop at Backwoods Mountain Sports, assess the Wells Fargo stop and call 911 if the crowd is out of control—a solution suggested by Bradshaw last month.
“At some point, we have to adhere to the schedule,” MacPherson said. “Our Blue Route drivers have already worked a nine-hour shift by [the last bus].” ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In