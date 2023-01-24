Mikaela Shiffrin won a record 83rd World Cup race on Tuesday, breaking the tie with Lindsey Vonn. Shiffrin's giant slalom victory happened at the Kronplatz resort in the Italian Dolomites. Shiffrin is four World Cup wins away from Ingemar Stenmark’s all-time record of 86 World Cup wins. “I was a bit nervous for the second run but mostly I hate waiting,” said Shiffrin. “Finally, when it was time to go, everything went quiet, and I just pushed as hard as I could every turn. It was pretty amazing to come to the finish and see that I was quite fast." For full coverage, go to www.mtexpress.com.

