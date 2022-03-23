When she first came to the Wood River Valley, there was no traditional Mexican folk options.
She explains to the kids to the kids that Mexican folk dance is a way to reflect traditions and values and enrichment of the Mexican culture.
"In each step, in each sound, in each song we dance, we are not only learning but also teaching."
"not only teaches to dance aesthetically with movements and a technique, it teaches to love culture, to love traditions to be proud of the Mexican heritage or even to adopt the Mexican culture as yours."
As the class progresses, she witnesses the kids gain confidence, motivation, and the pure joy of dance.
"That's so valuable to me."
She believes dance is not only.a great activity for adults but human beings in general.
"You exercise your body but also your soul and your mind all these Through movement, through expression and through music. It's amazing how dance could put any one on a better place in life.
This event is bilingual.
I feel we are living in a world that needs more inclusion, less division, more kindness, less fight, and activities that could unite us human beings are a great way to change the world to improve our community, bilingual events are a great way to unite and provide equal education to all and fun activities for the whole community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In