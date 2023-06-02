Designing the valley:
Local designers and builders embrace the view
By Kari Dequine Harden, Express Staff Writer
Across architecture, construction, interior design and landscaping, building in the Wood River Valley comes down to a single point of inspiration: the view.
“Humans can make shockingly beautiful art, but it rarely compares with our outdoors,” said David Lloyd, co-owner of Lloyd Construction and winner of the gold award for best builder in this year’s Best of the Valley survey.
From the green pastures, crystal-clear creeks and rugged hills of the south valley through hidden canyons, rolling rivers and steep slopes up to the snowy, jagged peaks with pristine alpine lakes of the north, it is a backdrop truly unmatched.
While there are the occasional business or homeowner who want to stand out, the design trends locally always have and continue to bend toward blending in and paying reverence to the natural world.
These days, designers and builders go beyond drawing inspiration from the environment. This year’s Best of the Valley winners see a trend toward merging the inside with the out, often through large structural openings and a focus on outdoor spaces.
That translates to a lot of steel-framed floor-to-ceiling windows and large doors, with special focus on creating a comfortable outside living environment.
The recent global COVID-19 pandemic drove a renewed appreciation for natural beauty and remote locations, and with it a mass migration of people into the Mountain West and an unprecedented explosion in real estate transactions.
Many local designers and builders are booked for years out. And, with a long list of clients waiting for their services, the award-winners all emphasize not sacrificing quality for quantity.
This year marks Lloyd Construction’s 10th consecutive gold medal in Best of the Valley.
“We are hesitant to say yes to too many things,” said Toni Damalas, general manager at Lloyd Construction.
“Doing the right thing by the clients translates into a positive reputation in the community; we are not interested in overloading our schedule,” Lloyd said of his company with a 46-year history in the valley.
Farmer Payne Architects, a newer arrival to the valley with locations in Louisiana and Jackson Hole, tied for gold in the the Best Architecture Firm gold category with long-established Ruscitto Latham Blanton.
Farmer Payne Studio Manager Tory Hinson said her firm was thrilled and surprised with the first-place award. Like Damalas, she attributes their success, in part, to not taking on too much.
“We tried to really nail the projects we had,” she said. “Those first ones were hard to get. People were really trusting us.”
Now in the valley for about five years, she said the firm is building a reputation and benefiting from clients happy with the final product and giving referrals.
Their work, she said, requires close and early collaboration not just with their clients, but with partners in industry as well county, city and neighborhood entities involved in the process.
In terms of the dominant local style and what their clients want, “People are now inspired by a variation of ‘mountain modern,’” said Lloyd. “And there’s been quite a revolution in method and materials in terms of making this a reality.”
There is a demand for big windows and a more connective indoor/outdoor space, Lloyd said, so that “it really feels like it flows between the two.”
Advances in materials have facilitated the style, said RLB Partner Michael Bulls.
“We are able to blur that line between inside and out,” he said. “We weren’t able to do that 20 or 30 years ago with heavier structures.”
Manufacturers now produce larger and better insulated panes of glass. Spray foam insulation has allowed architects to frame them with structural steel in what Bulls called the “lateral structure” without sacrificing energy efficiency.
“It allows buildings to be more transparent,” he said. “These advances have also led to a less heavy look in terms of roof lines into a look more contemporary and thinner in profile.”
In layman’s terms: Less of the hulking beams and hunting trophies you’d find in an old-school chalet.
As defined by Denver-based Godden/Sudik Architects, “The Mountain Modern home combines the rustic elements of mountain homes with the clean lines of Contemporary architecture. The designs typically, and appropriately, focus on clean lines with large windows to allow for sweeping views of their surroundings, while utilizing local, rustic materials such as timber and stone.”
“We are back to pushing a lot of natural materials,” said Hinson.
A boutique firm focused on luxury residential architecture, Hinson describes Farmer Payne’s emphasis on a “contemporary timeless” look, incorporating steel, floor to ceiling glass windows, stone and wood.
“That’s what we like to push, because we know it’s timeless,” she said. “You’ll be happy with it years down the road.”
With a 44-year history in the valley, RLB is the primary architect for the Sun Valley Resort.
Buffalo Rixon, a partner at RLB, described the transition over recent decades from the traditional heavier log buildings to structures “with a greater expanse of windows and openings, and more of a connection to the outdoors.”
Some of their most prominent designs illustrating that transition are visible at the Warm Springs, River Run, and Seattle Ridge day lodges.
Rixon described large protective overhangs, big doors, and retractable expanses of glass.
“It’s now more about creating larger openings and integrating the interior of the space with the exterior,” he said.
While in decades past they might have been limited by a pair of French doors, “now that opening can be 20-feet-wide.” Bulls said.
Early conversations with clients always focus on the view, Rixon said. Whether designing a custom home or commercial building, “We are always studying views. And light. And topography.”
From a landscaping perspective, “People want to be outside more,” said Brian Ros, CEO of the gold medal-winning Webb Landscape. Beyond a basic patio, “We are creating another outdoor room for people,” Ros said. “People want outdoor kitchens, fire pits, and garden space.” Many people are choosing pavers over decks, he added.
And a lot of those outdoor spaces are designed to be somewhat hidden, he said, assimilating with the house and its surroundings.
As opposed to designing the house first and then landscaping, “the outdoor spaces are integrated into the architectural process from the beginning,” Rixon said.
However, there is a price to pay by the property owners and builders for the natural beauty and dramatic topography.
Depending on location, builders and designers must yield to and plan for risk of fire, drought, heavy snow, flood, mudslides, avalanches and earthquakes. And, they must meet the related codes and restrictions.
There are also seasonal limitations to the industry that require a lot of flexibility and adaptability. For Webb, that means a lot of snow removal work in the winter, when staffs often shrink.
This year, said Ros, the late spring pushed Webb’s normal schedule about a month behind.
On top of that, “The elk were down eating everything and anything,” he said. “The voles and rabbits ate the bark off the trees. And there was a lot of snow damage from roofs sliding.”
More recent challenges includes supply-chain interruptions, skyrocketing costs of materials, as well as labor and housing shortages for those who do the work of designing, building and equipping and caring for new or renovated homes.
At RLB, in-house structural engineers play a huge role in accommodating the unpredictable natural world, Rixon said. He described contracting an avalanche specialist who runs a computer model based on the topography of a building site, anticipating the load and height of a potential avalanche and then designing a structure that can resist those loads. There was a house RLB designed in Warm Springs hit by an avalanche a few years ago, said Rixon, which didn’t suffer any structural damage.
And, while those big windows were more constrained in the past by seismic activity considerations, he said the advancements on the structural engineering side have allowed for larger openings, along with the advances in insulation and energy efficiency.
The technological advances also extend to lighting, heating, and plumbing systems, Lloyd said, and a bend toward energy efficiency. While incorporating solar energy used to be the exception, he added, they are now building solar into most homes.
For Elizabeth Ellis, gold-medal winner for Best Interior Designer, technology plays a huge role in her burgeoning business and in setting her apart from the competition.
Her process includes creating a detailed computer-generated 3-D model of the interior—down to texture—that can be toured by clients wearing virtual reality headsets.
“It’s a really exciting tool,” Ellis said. “Builders love it and clients go crazy about it,” she said.
It starts with a lot of listening to the client, she explained, curating those conversations, and then “helping people visualize it without having any surprises at the end.”
With 20 years of experience under her belt, Ellis branched out on her own two years ago. Already you can find her designs in London, New Zealand, Australia, and Las Vegas. She previously worked for silver-medal winner Jennifer Hoey Interior Design, for whom she sings nothing but praise and gratitude.
The Wood River Valley’s “really mountainy” inclination toward wood steel, and naturally stacked stone requires Ellis to bring those elements into her designs while making sure “the home is cohesive.”
An expansive mountain view in a bedroom, for example, is incorporated into the fabric on the bedding. In addition to a greater utilization of outdoor spaces, Ellis said she also has seen a move away from formal spaces and a focus on creating more comfortable, “loungey” rooms.
The generational evolution of mountain architectural style is evident throughout the valley, said Lloyd, though the valley isn’t a bubble, and it tastes don’t stay one way forever.
“There’s always something new that captures people’s imagination locally,” Lloyd said.
However, what hasn’t changed is the source of inspiration and creative focus. One thing remains constant: In the Wood River Valley, there just isn’t any chance when competing with Mother Nature. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In