In 1977, Eleanor Reinheimer gifted 108 acres of her family’s beloved ranch to the Idaho Foundation for Parks and Lands. The tranquil, pastoral feeling that everyone experiences walking, biking or driving into Ketchum from the south, or departing from the north, has been such an important asset to the Ketchum/Sun Valley community for 45 years.
It’s hard to imagine a gift of land that’s been more meaningful and significant to the community. Imagine what the Wood River Valley might have looked like when New Yorkers Eleanor and Howard Reinheimer purchased it in 1941! Because of her generosity, we all get to experience a slice of heaven at the doorway of Ketchum and Sun Valley, amid the towering mountains above.
The Idaho Foundation for Parks and Lands has been quietly taking care of the Reinheimer Ranch property for the last four decades. Several crucial elements of the working ranch and hayfields need immediate attention.
It’s time to create the Reinheimer Ranch Preservation Fund to protect the ranch for many decades into the future.
As the state’s oldest land trust, we understand what it takes to maintain valuable lands and conservation properties. Without solid funding for maintenance and upkeep, it’s not possible to provide the proper care for a long-term asset.
The Reinheimer Ranch Preservation Fund would replace a failing irrigation system with a state-of-the-art, efficient system. We all know the immense value of every single drop of water in the Wood River Valley. Irrigation improvements will keep the ranch’s pastures green longer in the season, reduce water consumption and improve fish habitat in Trail Creek.
In addition, we need to permanently acquire the water right held by Reinheimer Ranch, which was not gifted to the Foundation with the land. The Preservation Fund will cover work to replace the ranch’s extensive pasture fence with more horse-friendly, aesthetically pleasing fencing.
We also want to enhance the ranch’s scenic qualities throughout the property and renew festive decorations and lighting in the winter.
Please come to our information meetings in the coming year to learn more about Reinheimer Ranch, the history of Reinheimer Ranch, our Foundation’s 50 years of conservation work, and the Reinheimer Ranch Preservation Fund. We want to get all of your questions answered and gain your support.
The Foundation sees the Reinheimer Ranch Preservation Fund as a way to establish an endowment to protect and support Reinheimer Ranch, a much-cherished community icon, for the next 50 years.
For more information, go to idaholands.org.
Brian McDevitt is board president of the Idaho Foundation for Parks and Lands.
