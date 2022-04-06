Endless kudos to Mary Ann Davidson's March 23 "Unsunnily Yours" letter to the editor. She courageously and candidly said publicly what a great many of us have been privately saying for many months now about the ever-increasing amount of unbridled rudeness our valley is being subjected to—both on the roads and elsewhere! Not exactly news to me that money and class often have nothing whatsoever to do with each other, but Davidson very eloquently and powerfully illustrated that in her letter—one that made a great many of us smile and nod our respective heads in complete agreement. You're a rock star, Mary Ann!
John Pluntze
Ketchum
