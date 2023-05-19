Part putt-putt, part street party and all carnival, the annual Ketchum Wide Open mini-golf extravaganza will hit town on Saturday, May 20.
What is it? Put concisely, it's an all-afternoon costumed mini-golf bar crawl for charity that has been going on for decades—no one seems to know exactly how many. What's that mean? Something to do during slack.
This year, ten downtown venues are slated to set up mini-golf holes for the tournament: Grumpy's, Whiskey's, The Sawtooth Club, Smoky Mountain Pizza, The Warfield, Lefty's, The Argyros, The Casino and the TNT Taproom.
Registration opens at 11 a.m. at the Casino Café patio on Main Street. The shotgun start is noon. Rounds must be done by 5 p.m., with awards following at 5:30 p.m.
Teams competing for the overall championship—and the prestigious golden putter—need to submit their best seven hole played.
Registration costs $30 for a team of two, with proceeds going to Stella's Shelter Fund. Awards will be handed out for best hole, best costume, youngest golfer, oldest golfer and team that traveled the farthest to play.
