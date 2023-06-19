The Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency will discuss on Tuesday the plan for redevelopment at First and Washington, as well as hear from City Administrator Jade Riley on the organization's potential role in the Main Street repaving project that could come as soon as next summer.
KURA is in the process of developing a plan to build workforce housing on the half-block site, which is now being used by the city as a public parking lot.
In April, the agency met and discussed a survey of business owners and citizens that showed mixed opinions as to whether there is enough parking in central Ketchum and whether the lot would be better used as housing.
“It doesn’t give me pause if we aren’t able to do a structure at Washington Street,” City Administrator Jade Riley said during the initial discussions between the City Council and KURA. “It’s going to [mean we have to make] trade-offs, but I’m confident we can address those trade-offs. We live in an environment with very limited resources.”
Those limited resources are better spent on housing, according to the City Council members, two of whom are also KURA commissioners.
“Those numbers per [parking] spot are astronomical, and it’s hard to stomach that,” Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton said at the time.
Hamilton said she thinks the housing crisis necessitates all the funds it can garner.
“Even if it was $5 million instead of $10 million [for a full parking structure], it’s a tough sell for me,” she said.
Councilman Michael David said that, based on evidence from the city, parking stock isn’t the issue—efficiency is.
“We don’t have a parking problem right now. We have plenty of spots,” he said early in the spring. “It’s just about managing them a little better. The usage rate at the Washington Street lot is not [maxed out].”
David’s comments came after Riley and Suzanne Frick, former head of Ketchum’s Planning and Building Department and a special advisor on the KURA project, respectively, shared data that shows there are few blocks in town that reach 85% of capacity at any point in the day. Anything above 85%, Riley said, is when cars start to circle and the flow of traffic is disrupted.
The charts Ketchum presented show that 2-5 p.m. is the most congested time period for parking in the city. Those statistics have also informed the conversation about Main Street repaving. At one point, planners were considering a mass reorganization that would have made the area much more pedestrian focused. Riley said in an interview this week that the loss of vehicular efficiency is a large reason this plan won’t move forward.
With regard to both the First and Washington lot and Main Street parking, the agency has shown split opinions. Commissioner Gary Lipton has been the most steadfast supporter of higher parking volume, while other commissioners have expressed varying views.
Also on the agenda is a discussion of KURA's budget.
The meeting starts at 2 p.m. in Ketchum City Hall. The meeting can be attended in person on online through the KURA's website. For details on streaming the meeting, or to see the full agenda, click here.
