Ketchum resident Alan Barnhardt recently won the 2021 Idaho Men’s Mid-Amateur held at Crane Creek Country Club in Boise from Sept. 9-11. After the first day, there was a two-way tie for first place between Jason Azzarito and Kevin Deguise, who both fired 71 (-1). However, Barnhardt came out and took the tournament when he had a 68 (-4) on the final day with rounds of 75-76-68 for a three-day total of 219. Barhhardt will compete in the Idaho Golf Association Tournament of Champions held at Elkhorn Golf Course from Sept. 25-26.

