Ketchum Fire Chief Bill McLaughlin and Wood River Fire and Rescue Chief Ron Bateman unveiled at a meeting Monday a consolidation plan for the two agencies proposed to be in effect by Oct. 1, 2024.
They said they are moving forward with their plan and process specific to Ketchum and Wood River, but welcomed all other emergency response entities across the county to "come to the table."
"It's expandable," Bateman said. "I think other people should join in."
McLaughlin said it was important to recognize, largely due to increasing demands for services and increasing costs, the merger may not necessarily make things cheaper, but will “build a more efficient and better service to the public. . . and use resources in the best way possible. . . It’s less that we are saving money and more that we are able to use the money more efficiently in the future.”
He said several studies performed over the past several decades “showed consolidation as a positive move forward both for the north county and the south county.”
Bateman said the meeting was being recorded, and other jurisdictions invited, in an effort to be transparent and let everyone else in the county know what he and McLaughlin are doing.
However, their plan appeared to catch off guard Sun Valley Mayor Peter Hendricks, Hailey City Administrator Lisa Horowitz, and Blaine County Commissioner Angenie McCleary, all of whom asked questions following the presentation.
“How do your efforts to consolidate square and coordinate with county’s effort?” asked Sun Valley Mayor Peter Hendricks, referring to the Blaine County Ambulance District’s hiring of a consultant in May to facilitate a countywide consolidation analysis and discussion.
Under a multi-year contract totaling about $94,000, the county hired Hilary Fletcher of Woolpert Consulting, who since June has been meeting with and gathering information from – in addition to Blaine County, Ketchum and Wood River – Bellevue, Hailey, Sun Valley, Carey Rural Fire Protection District, North Blaine County Fire District, Smiley Creek Rural Fire Protection District, and West Magic Fire District.
The question of whether the potential exists to improve efficiency through consolidating the county’s numerous, and sometimes overlapping, fire and emergency response agencies has been one asked and studied for decades.
The Blaine County Ambulance District is a separate taxing district governed by the Blaine County Board of Commissioners. It funds ambulance services that cover the entire county through contracts with Ketchum, Wood River, Sun Valley, and Carey Rural Fire Protection District.
Data shows ambulance calls far outnumber fire calls, and the county has said in the past it cannot continue to afford services as they now exist. A strategic plan and needs assessment was completed by the ambulance district in November 2021.
“Are you coordinating your efforts with them?” Hendricks asked, in reference to the county's efforts currently underway. "How do we handle what they are doing in the county with what you are doing between Wood River and Ketchum?"
“We are very eager to participate with all of the jurisdictions,” Horowitz told McLaughlin and Bateman at the end of the presentation. “I was under impression this process started at countywide basis.”
Bateman said Fletcher, the county’s consultant, told him the Ketchum and Wood River plan was running “parallel” to the countywide process.
The countywide discussions, McLaughlin said, came in “after Wood River and Ketchum started talking. We’ve been working on this longer.”
McCleary asked McLaughlin and Bateman: “How do you see this consolidation impacting ambulance services?”
Bateman said the short answer was it would help ambulance services.
Currently, the Ambulance District’s budget, which was approved at the Aug. 22 meeting, includes an expenditure totaling about $1.51 million for a contract with Ketchum, and $1.56 million for a contract with the Wood River Fire Protection District.
Bateman showed a pie graph with the Ambulance District’s funding making up approximately 55% of the budget of the proposed new consolidated Ketchum/Wood River budget. He said they would likely ask the Ambulance District to increase their contribution to the new merged entity from $3.1 million to $3.5 million.
On the revenue side, the Ambulance District’s budget receives about $2.6 million from property tax and assessments, and $757,116 in fees from ambulance services.
Largely because of the consolidation talks currently underway, and the “work to make it sustainable into the future,” McCleary at the Aug. 22 meeting described the budget requests from the contractors remaining flat from fiscal year 2023.
McCleary added that contractors reported they were able to meet the increased demand for services while using existing resources and not requiring additional resources for fiscal year 2024.
Aside from the outstanding question from many in the room as to where the rest of the county’s agencies fit in to the Ketchum/Wood River proposal, McLaughlin and Bateman gave a detailed, data-filled presentation on how resources and staff could be much more efficiently used if the two agencies were to merge.
McLaughlin said currently there is often a situation of competing for resources, including funding and personnel.
In addition, McLaughlin said there have been instances where two agencies are on a scene responding and using different methods and different terminology, “and that has led to a less than stellar performance on fires in the past . . . by standardizing, everything will be more seamless and operate in a safer manner.”
He described the current state of fire response equipment in the valley as very “apparatus heavy,” noting there are “over 150 seating positions on apparatuses in the county. . . Do we need 30 engines in the county?”
In terms of purchases for things like software and insurance, McLaughlin said those duplicates can be eliminated and, ”We can shift the overall budget down from administrative and overhead to fire response and personnel, which is where we really need it.”
McLaughlin talked about the benefit of having more people with specialized training to deal with a wide variety of calls for service (paramedics, EMS, backcountry rescue, etc.). "Firefighters who need to be a jack of all trades cannot be as proficient as a specialist."
Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw commended the two chiefs for opening the door to the consolidation conversation and taking a step forward.
At the Aug. 22 meeting of the Blaine County Commissioners, County Administrator Mandy Pomeroy said she had been fielding numerous calls from numerous jurisdictions following Monday’s meeting. She also said there was a consolidation steering committee meeting scheduled for Oct. 11, which would be open to the public. Some consolidation options for all county agencies will be presented by Fletcher at that meeting, she said.
Pomeroy said her impression from the Monday meeting was that Ketchum and Wood River were considering a merger more “in the form of a JPA – a Joint Powers Authority – and not in the form of a true consolidation. What the Ambulance District is looking at exploring is a path to true consolidation.”
Also at the Tuesday meeting, McCleary said that while she was in regular communication with the Ketchum and Wood River chiefs, there were some aspects of Monday’s meeting which left her “surprised,” and that she was “a little disappointed” that the Monday meeting did not involve “the inclusion of all of the potential partners,” as well as very little mention, other than the funding contribution, of the role played by the Ambulance District.
“I don’t know how you talk about fire and don’t talk about ambulance,” McCleary said at Tuesday’s meeting.
McCleary said on Tuesday she was aware the two chiefs had expressed some “hesitation” and “frustration” with the county’s process involving the consultant, because “they felt their own efforts were moving forward faster and in a more productive way.”
Bateman said on Monday that he would "absolutely" continue to work with the consultant and other county agencies. "It is not a competition."
McLaughlin talked about forming working groups and wanting all interested parties "at the table now . . . the more organizations that you put into this process the more efficient it gets. . . If an agency says we want in later on, you may get less of a say than when you do when you are on the ground floor."
Bateman called his proposal with Ketchum “a tangible step toward consolidation” as well as an effort to “improve the level of service and responder safety.” He also noted “our political bodies have directed us to do this.” Bateman did not elaborate on who or what that political body was.
McLaughlin began the evening’s presentation saying the plan was “by no means a finished product.”
As to the proposed timeline of merging the two agencies by October 2024, McLaughlin said “part of the reason” for that target date was his eligibility for retirement on Nov 11, 2024. “I’m kind of looking forward to retiring,” he said.
McLaughlin added that “I know Chief Bateman is not looking to be here for another 20 years . . . so we are going to set this up for someone else to take the reins.”
At the Commissioner’s Tuesday meeting, McCleary said the board will need to have further discussion on the proposal set forth by McLaughlin and Bateman, and Commissioner Muffy Davis requested a response from Fletcher on how the Ketchum/Wood River proposal “fits together” with the countywide approach. All three commissioners attended the Monday meeting, issuing a notice of quorum beforehand.
“I love what I heard on efficiencies,” Davis said, “but how does that fit into what we see countywide?”
On Tuesday afternoon, Pomeroy and Fletcher, on behalf of the county, issued the following statement in response to a request by The Express:
"The overall fire and emergency medical service (EMS) consolidation effort for the Blaine County agencies is a complex effort with many moving parts. The ultimate goal is to provide an appropriate and cost-effective level of service to all the residents and visitors of Blaine County. As many might be aware, the Ketchum Fire and Wood River Fire & Rescue Departments have initiated a parallel effort between the two. The county-wide effort is evaluating services amongst the larger group of agencies and their respective resources. The work by Ketchum and Wood River has certainly begun to address some of the opportunities within their respective departments, and we have only recently begun assimilating the information and data from all the agencies. We are continuing to develop initiatives and recommendations to serve the county at large and will work in concert with all the agencies.
"As part of the county-wide consolidation effort, the county has retained legal counsel from Hawley Troxell out of Boise that focuses on specialized district legal work to guide the decision-making regarding consolidation of multiple fire departments and separate fire districts. The County and the Ambulance District Board remains committed to working with all of the different jurisdictions and all residents to evaluate all options and collaborate to develop the best model for the highest level of fire and EMS service for Blaine County."
