The James Nelson Memorial Golf Tournament will be held Oct. 8 at Sun Valley's Trail Creek Golf Course. Cost is $160 per person with those 15-and-under $80 per person. The shotgun start begins at 10 a.m. Register by Oct. 1 for early bird rewards. Hole sponsorships are also being offered. For information or to register, visit www.woodriverbaseball.com. There will also be a silent auction and a raffle.
