Stephanie Enrico scoops up a chip shot on the Sun Valley Trail Creek golf course Saturday during the James Nelson golf scramble. Her husband, Sun Valley Suns captain Ryan Enrico, watches the flight of the ball.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The James Nelson Memorial Golf Tournament will be held Oct. 8 at Sun Valley's Trail Creek Golf Course. Cost is $160 per person with those 15-and-under $80 per person. The shotgun start begins at 10 a.m. Register by Oct. 1 for early bird rewards. Hole sponsorships are also being offered. For information or to register, visit www.woodriverbaseball.com. There will also be a silent auction and a raffle.

