Hailey’s housing stock is expected to grow in the next decade from about 3,700 to 4,700 units, according to a 2021 development impact fee report from the city—and it seems to be well on its way.
A total of 155 new residential units were approved this year, 22 more than last year. In comparison, city leaders approved an average of 38 units per year between 2016 and 2019.
Here are four housing trends that emerged 2021, based on data supplied to the Express by the city’s Community Development Department.
1. “Mother-in-law” apartments catch on
In 2021, six homebuilders incorporated accessory dwelling units—also known as “mother-in-law apartments”—in their blueprints, and another four homeowners went before the Planning & Zoning Commission this year to add ADUs to their homes. Just two homebuilders last year included ADUs in their plans, according to Community Development Director Lisa Horowitz.
“More people have been adding ADUs from the start. It’s easier than doing a remodel,” she said.
Horowitz attributed the influx of ADUs to a new housing ordinance passed by the City Council in January. The ordinance allows ADUs—including above-garage units, basement apartments and detached guest houses—in all residential neighborhoods regardless of lot size. Prior to 2021, they could only be built on lots larger than 7,000 square feet.
To ensure that most ADUs stay in the city’s long-term rental pool, the ordinance states that only one of two units on someone’s property can be a short-term rental, and the other—such as a main house—must be either owner-occupied or a long-term rental.
2. Higher building valuations drive city revenue
Hailey saw its building permit revenue stream more than double this past year, from its 2020 collection of $206,000 to about $445,000 in 2021.
Horowitz said the revenue increase partly came from the city’s new building permit fee schedule that took effect around the start of 2021. The schedule increased permit fees by about 32%, adding $1,000 for projects costing between $500,000 and $1 million to build and over $1,800 for projects costing over $1 million to build.
“Even though [building permit fee] revenue doubled this year, that doesn’t mean construction doubled,” Horowitz said. “Some of it is just that we developed modernized fees to be more reflective of the market.”
She added that all building permit revenue goes into the city’s general fund, but portions must go toward fire and safety inspections.
“All growth then requires inspections,” she said. “It’s straight revenue, but not straight profit.”
In 2021, as with last year, new single-family homes generated the most (40%) of Hailey’s building permit revenue. The city also granted building permits to 41 new single-family homes like it did in 2020. One major difference, though, was home valuation, or the value that developers tell the city a building is worth: $13 million (about $319,000 per home) in 2020, versus $22.4 million, or $548,000 per home, in 2021. That’s a 72% increase.
“Valuations from developers are definitely way up this year,” Horowitz said. “There’s a lot of tire-kicking that’s been going on. A property will get listed and five people will call about the same property.”
Of the 41 single-family homes approved this year, five, each averaging about $570,000 to build, will go up in Northridge subdivision. Five with an average construction value of $430,000 will join Deerfield subdivision. Five homes averaging $689,000 to build will go up in the Quigley Farm subdivision, and six homes, each costing between $650,000 and $1 million to build, will join Colorado Gulch subdivision.
“I would guess the next year we will see even more of a spike in single family projects,” Horowitz said.
3. Higher-density developments pitched
After single-family homes, multifamily developments generated the next largest share of Hailey’s building permit revenue (23%) in 2021, representing a total construction value of $13.9 million.
In total, Hailey approved 100 apartment, townhome and condo units this year and issued 17 new multi-family building permits. In 2020, the city approved 92 multifamily units and issued six permits, with 60 units coming from the Blaine Manor Senior and Family Community project and 16 from Silver River Residences on River Street.
Higher-density projects also generated over $300,000 in development-impact fee revenue for the city in 2021.
According to Horowitz, a new development-impact fee schedule passed by the City Council this fall only magnified that revenue, raising impact fees for developers between 71% and 145% based on square footage. (Development impact fees are closely tied to cities’ residential growth projections and fund infrastructure, such as firefighting, police and emergency services, to help manage that growth.)
The new fee schedule also helped to incentivize high-density growth using a sliding scale “such that smaller residential units pay less,” Horowitz added.
4. Main, River streets fill in
Neither the Blaine Manor or Silver River developments were reflected in 2021 permit figures, but both held ribbon-cutting ceremonies this year. Silver River, a 16-unit, energy-conscientious apartment building, opened to residents on North River Street on June 15; Blaine Manor, situated along the bend in Main Street, held its move-in day on Dec. 15.
Two other major ribbon-cuttings were held this year.
Hailey’s Marriott Fairfield Inn and Suites opened to guests on Jan. 8, and the Grocery Outlet Bargain Market just one block south held its grand opening in late June.
“It’s hard for me to predict what will happen in 2022, but what I can say is there has been a lot of development and redevelopment activity,” Horowitz said.
A few developments to watch in 2022:
• Lido Apartment Homes: This 104-unit project—proposed for the corner of Woodside Boulevard and Winterhaven Drive—would be built on a 4-acre open field just north of Copper Ranch Condominiums. The complex would comprise nine two-story buildings and three three-story buildings, and units would range from 475 square feet to 1,500 square feet. Twelve units will be rent-restricted.
•Sunbeam subdivision: Considered the last “large-scale” infill development in northeast Hailey, this 54-acre subdivision will see 85 new single-family homes and townhomes on 70 lots, including three cottage single-family lots, during its first phase of construction. No building permits have been issued, but the first phase of its park is complete.
• Airport Inn: Project representative Owen Scanlon has proposed two three-story apartment buildings at 804 S. Fourth Ave., on the back half of the Airport Inn’s property.
• River Street Townhomes: Kevin Cablik, a Boise-based developer, plans to build 12 three-story single-family townhomes on an empty lot next to Silver River Residences on the north end of downtown. Notably, two of the 12 units are deed-restricted units and first right will be offered to city employees.The project has received design-review and preliminary plat approval and awaits a building permit.
• First Avenue townhomes: This year, Northridge developer Mark Caplow proposed a “relatively affordable development” to serve as a transitionary buffer between Main Street and Northridge subdivision along First Avenue, from McKercher to Cobblestone Lane. It’s still not clear how many units would go in.
• Valley View extension: A two-building, 24-unit addition to the Valley View apartment complex is proposed just south of Wood River Middle School, though this project is on “indefinite hold,” according to Horowitz.
• River and Empty Saddle: This 28-unit project just north of Fairfield Inn will head to the P&Z for review on Jan. 18. The developer is Kazuko-San ID LLC, based in Santa Barbara, California, and the project is represented by architect Rebecca Bundy. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In