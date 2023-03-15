The city of Ketchum wants to refine an interim ordinance put in place to direct large downtown developments ahead of its potential permanent adoption this fall.
“We need to take this thing by the horns and move forward with it—there has been a lot of talk in previous meetings about incentivizing versus creating hurdles,” Planning and Zoning Commissioner Brenda Moczygemba said at a meeting last Wednesday. “And I think what we’re seeing in the projects that have come through in the last few months is that applicants are seeing [the interim ordinance] as a hurdle and trying to avoid it altogether.”
The ordinance was put in place as a response to building trends in the downtown core that do not meet the city’s goals of dense, mixed-use buildings with community housing and ground-level retail or restaurant space. It has applied to any project that did not complete the design review process before Oct. 17, 2022. The ordinance has five main provisions—establishing minimum residential density standards, limiting the ability to consolidate lots, prohibiting net loss of units, adding retail and office parking exemptions and various rules aimed at making sure designs “conform with the comprehensive plan,” according to a presentation by Ketchum Senior Planner Morgan Landers last fall.
The city helped assemble a technical advisory group that has been responsible, in part, for the feedback on the ordinance. The group—which met for the first time in late February, and will continue to meet—includes stakeholders from different organizations and businesses in the community. Ketchum Senior Planner Abby Rivin described what was learned from the feedback during last week’s meeting.
The interim ordinance allows adjustments to requirements via a conditional-use permit, or CUP. Rivin said developers have complained the process is too vague and up to interpretation—instead of going through the CUP process, many would prefer a matrix that listed allowable tradeoffs, or a different waiver process.
The interim ordinance also outlines the maximum amount of parking at a downtown office building. Rivin said the city has received feedback that there should be exemptions for personal service uses—such as cleaning companies and laundromats—which see a high volume of traffic by the nature of their businesses.
The city will also be more specific in its rule on no net loss of units.
“We want to clarify that this doesn’t just apply to the demolition of existing buildings, but applies to any kind of redevelopment, building permits or land use applications,” Rivin said.
Developers have also requested that the size of top floor penthouses be increased.
Rivin said one of the city’s primary goals is to pick off the “low-hanging fruit,” or relatively easy tasks, that will move things forward.
“We have about eight months to adopt the permanent standards—and these are things we should [do before], like process improvements and general code clarifications,” she said.
Process improvements mostly include clarification of the timeline, standards and design review process. Applicants have requested that the process be clearer, according to the city.
The city will also further codify the role of the P&Z and administration in the review process. Additionally, Ketchum will look to remove some of the regulatory barriers that it has in place around accessory dwelling units. Accessory dwelling units are a type of secondary living structure on a property, such as a garage unit or carriage house. The city has said repeatedly in the past year that it wants to utilize accessory-dwelling units more effectively to help stem the area’s housing crisis.
Landers added there are three areas of analysis for which the city will need to use external means. The first is a commercial demand analysis, which the city has dicussed with a couple of firms. A commercial demand analysis identifies certain market needs in development.
“We’ll have a vacancy number and then we’ll pass that information over to the consultant for kind of the demand projections and things like that. And we’ll certainly work with our trade partners like Sun Valley Economic Development to truth out what we’re hearing back from consultants,” she said.
The second step is garnering architectural support around the new density requirements.
“We know that architectural and development communities are really skeptical about achieving these new density requirements on the interior lots,” Landers said.
The final outside work that needs to be done is a financial feasibility analysis, which will help determine the necessary ratio of lower-income-level units to higher-income-level units. She said many planning offices don’t conduct financial feasibility analysis because “the variables are so broad—but if there is something specific as a case study item, we can go down that route.”
Commissioner Susan Passovoy supported that idea, saying she wants to keep it in the city’s list of options moving forward.
Commissioner Tim Carter said he wants to continue to develop the ordinance and determine whether it is “causing more problems than it’s solving.”
Chair Neil Morrow reminded the commission that the ordinance needs to be done by August, so it has time to go through the three necessary readings at the City Council, as well as collect public input.
“It’s a big job,” he said to the Planning and Building Department staff. “But, I think you guys have it going in the right direction.” ￼
