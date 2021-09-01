Becky Lopez@.jpg

Becky Lopez

The Alliance of Idaho, a Bellevue-based nonprofit organization that works to protect the rights of immigrants and their families, has hired a new executive director.

Wood River Valley resident Becky Lopez has replaced organization co-founder and outgoing Executive Director Sarah Sentilles, who will now serve as director of communications and development.

The organization is contracting with two attorneys—Hailey attorney Sam Linnet and Texas-based immigration attorney Luis Campos—to support immigrant and mixed-status families in the valley.

Lopez can be reached at becky.alliance@gmail.com. The organization’s hotline number is 208-309-5684.

The Alliance is working to raise $100,000 to pay for the executive director position and cover operating costs, as well as $100,000 to pay for its legal team’s first year of service.

Interested donors can contact Sentilles at sarah@sentilles.com or 805-402-2934.

