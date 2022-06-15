It seems that when the Second Amendment passed into law in America, bullets had yet to be invented, and "muskets" were loaded by ramming gunpowder down the long gun barrel along with a small metal ball—a process that took about three minutes for each single shot. Slightly different from today’s military assault weapons, specifically designed for mass carnage, and which civilians can purchase without even the need for a background check. To drive a car in this country, you need a license, and to qualify for a license you must first take lessons and pass a test. But anyone over 18 can just walk into a shop and buy a lethal weapon, and no questions asked.
Since the 2nd Amendment appears to be sacrosanct in this nation, why not let’s all agree that anyone who feels the need to own a gun, is free to buy and use—a musket?
Diana Fassino
Hailey
