Hilary Knight

Knight was propelled to stardom as a four-time Olympian, and three-time medalist (winning gold in Pyeongchang in 2018).

 Express file photo by Roland Lane

KNIGHT SETS SCORING RECORD: Sun Valley's Hilary Knight is the all-time leading scorer at the IIHF Women’s World Championships. She surpassed former Canada great Hayley Wickenheiser, who had 86 career points at worlds. Knight reached 87 points with a goal and an assist in a win over Hungary last week. Her point total is 89 after two goals in a 10-1 semifinal win over Czechia. Canada defeated the Unites States, 2-1, for the championship.

