The South Central Public Health District is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration and other agencies to host a Drug Take Back Day collection event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the following locations:
• Twin Falls at Lynwood Shopping Center (1203 Filer Ave E, Twin Falls, ID 83301)
• Gooding at Walker Center (605 11th E, Gooding)
• Burley at Smith’s (937 East Main St, Burley)
The event will allow community members to safely and securely dispose of any unused or expired prescriptions and help prevent drug misuse in our state. All prescription drugs will be accepted, as well as over-the-counter medications, vitamins, and veterinary medications. Take Back drop-offs will also accept vape pens, cartridges, or other e-cigarette devices (without the batteries in the device). Needles will not be accepted.
“National Prescription Drug Take Back Day events are a free and easy way to dispose of unused medications that are often kept in our homes unsecured. These events help prevent the misuse of prescription drugs and make a positive difference in our communities,” said MaryAnn Doshier, SCPHD health education specialist.
At Drug Take Back events in April, Americans turned in 700,000 pounds of prescription drugs at sites across the United States. Since 2010, Drug Take Back Day partners have helped collect nearly 16 million pounds of unneeded prescription medications.
Idaho ranks 8th in the nation for pain reliever misuse among people age 12 and older. In 2019, state and national surveys found that over 14% of 9th to 12th graders in Idaho reported either improperly taking a prescription pain medication or taking pain medication that was not prescribed to them at least once in their life. While a majority of youth did not report misusing prescription drugs, of those that did, over 41% took or received them from a family member or friend, and over 60% misused the medication in their own home.
When left in a medicine cabinet, thrown away or flushed, unused prescriptions can be dangerous to people, animals, or the environment. Help keep our community safe and healthy by dropping off your old medication on Saturday, October 29th.
If you miss your local Take Back Day and need to dispose of prescription medications, find year-round drop off locations online at www.odp.idaho.gov/prescription-drug-take-back-program/
