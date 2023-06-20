Bringing the community together for the 4th of July is a great way to not only socialize with friends and family, but support the various organizations and business in the Wood River Valley.
The City of Hailey and the Valley Chamber, along with several local organizations put together a full line up of events to fill the weekend prior and day of.
The weekend starts with the Blue Cow Antique Show that will be July 1 - 3, at Roberta McKercher Park in Hailey. Nothing is more fun than browsing for unique treasures at a well-curated antique show, and the Hailey market has some of the best antique vendors and wares in the region. You will be sure to find that perfect one-of-a-kind something from one of the 50 or more vendors that will be selling art, jewelry, primitives, pottery, food, vintage clothes and more. This year they will also feature a beer garden and mechanical bull riding. The Antique Show will be Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
New this year is the Paint a Legacy 5K put on by the Dental Legacy Foundation. They are a nonprofit that raises money for dental services in underserved communities around the world. The race will begin at 11 a.m. in the dirt parking lot across from Wood River High School. This is a color run, so be sure to wear a white t-shirt and bring sunglasses. Sign up at dentallegacyfoundation.org/paint-a-legacy-5k.
Saddle up for a grand ole time watching bull riding, bronc bustin, barrel racing, mutton bustin and more at the Sawtooth Rangers annual Days of the Old West Rodeo from July 2 - 4.
Rodeo is a proud tradition in some of the best rides and stock in the country show up to win buckles and prizes. The rodeo has been held in Hailey since 1947, and the City of Hailey invested more than $3 million dollars in 2011 to build a state-of-the-art rodeo arena.
Family night for the rodeo is July 2, where children 12 and under get in free with an adult ticket purchased, and there’s nothing like watching the fireworks at the rodeo grounds just after the final bull has been ridden. Tickets are located at the Hailey Welcome Center and all three Atkinsons’ Market locations.
The Days of the Old West 4th of July Parade starts at noon on July 4, and is one of the best parades to commemorate the nation as the theme of ‘Red, White and Blue’ is taken very seriously and people are decked out to the nines to show their patriotic colors.
This year’s parade marks the 140th year for the parade, with entire celebration has been lauded as one of the best in the West. The Los Angeles Times has called Hailey’s events an “old-fashioned Independence Day bash,” offering “maximum fun for your Fourth.” And this year promises to be no different.
The Grand Marshals this year are the Sun Valley Suns 18U hockey team that just won the National Championship Title, the first team in Idaho to ever win a national championship.
Hailey’s Fourth of July Committee selected the team as Grand Marshals because their success was supported by our community. The players have been helped for years by their parents, coaches and the Suns hockey family. From Mighty Mites to National Champs, the Suns team is a symbol of the best of what Hailey is all about.
“There’s nothing we love more in America than a reason to celebrate. That’s why the Suns are the perfect Grand Marshals for this year’s Independence Day festivities,” McKenna added.
Parades are an economic driver for the community as well, as people who visit to partake in all the festivities shop in town before or after and stay in local hotels. Roughly 7,000 - 10,000 people come out and line Main Street, where roughly 70-80 entries march down the street.
One of the entries are four special women, who were picked by their peers and inducted into the Blaine County Heritage Court. Geegee Lowe, Peggy Dean, Becky Payne and Carol Eittreim were crowned by the Blaine County Historical Museum for special recognition for her contribution to the history and heritage of the Wood River Valley.
Mountain Humane has the cutest furry animals that walk in the parade each year. Most are adoptable pets that sometimes end up with the ‘furever’ home just after the parade!
Beautiful notes will be coming from the Wood River High School Colla Voce singing club. This year Colla Voce was awarded the Outstanding Festival Choir Trophy at the annual Heritage Music Festival in Anaheim, California. They also won first place overall for the festival, scoring more points than any other choir. They also received a gold plaque and the Adjudicator Trophy, reserved for choirs scoring above 95 out of 100.
The Idaho Surf Hailey soccer team, Wood River Baseball Association, Wood River High School and Middle school cheer teams are signed up to represent local recreation.
Hemingway Trout Unlimited and 5B Anglers will show up for fishing groups.
Trailing of the Sheep and is signed up to promote their upcoming events in October.
There will be local politicians like Jack Nelson and political groups like the Blaine County Democrats and the Blaine County Republicans, but no controversial politics are allowed in the parade.
There is still time to sign up to be in the parade by visiting valleychamber.org/events. Registration is $50.
After the parade there will be several options for people of all ages to enjoy the day before the fireworks begin at dusk.
Riverfest is back at Hop Porter Park, put on by Sawtooth Brewery and sponsored by the Valley Chamber. There will be food trucks, live music and people can bring their lawn games to have a good time.
Over at The Life Church in Hailey, they are putting on their first Family Fun 4th event with food trucks, games, waterslides, pie eating contest, dunk tank and more from 1 - 4 p.m. They are located at 931 N. River St.
Look towards Wood River High School at dusk and watch the incredible fireworks show to finish the festivities.
