Grin and air it

Some 90 skiers from across the West hit the bumps on Roundhouse Slope over the weekend to compete in the Sun Valley Freestyle Spectacular, hosted by the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation. Locals found success on their home hill, led by SVSEF Freestyle Teamer Erik Babcock, who won both Sunday's singles and dual events.
"We had 30-plus athletes from SVSEF, which is the largest showing ever from the club," SVSEF Freestyle Program Director John Grigsby said. "It’s exciting to see the growth in our program at every level with kids across all age groups, from never-ever to the defending duals champion.”
