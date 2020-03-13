Governor Brad Little declared Idaho in a state of emergency over coronavirus in order to allow for increased federal funding and activation of Idaho’s emergency action plan, he announced during a press conference Friday morning.
As of his address, there were no confirmed cases in Idaho, Little said.
The emergency declaration will also allow for expediated contract services to purchase supplies including personal protective equipment such as gowns, gloves and masks.
“Idahoans have always taken care of each other, today we must do more,” Little said during the press conference, which was live streamed on Facebook.
State epidemiologist Christine Hahn said during the conference that Idaho has increased its level of testing by 30 to 40 percent and that private labs have also jumped on board to begin testing as well.
“We acknowledge we should be testing more Idahoans,” Hahn said.
At the time of the press conference, the state’s website dedicated to monitoring and testing updates of the COVID-19 virus had not been updated since 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, March 12.
On Friday, a total of 118 people had been tested through the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories and 13 had been tested through commercial laboratories, the state said. Forty-eight people have been monitored, both past and present, and 37 people are no longer being monitored. Those test numbers included four Oregon residents tested in Idaho.
The Idaho Department of Health & Welfare and the seven local Public Health Districts announced on Thursday night interim guidance for mass gatherings and public events in Idaho.
Those guidelines recommend postponing or canceling mass gatherings and public events in any of the following situations:
- The event will draw audience or participants from communities, states or countries with confirmed community spread of COVID-19.
- The event will be held indoors and bring together more than 250 people where social distancing of six feet or more is unlikely or not possible.
- The event’s primary audience includes or may expose high-risk populations, including adults over the age of 60 years and people with underlying chronic medical conditions like hearts or lung disease or diabetes, regardless of the number of attendees.
“We applaud some of the proactive efforts already taken in our community to prevent the spread of disease,” South Central Public Health District Director Melody Bowyer said in the announcement. “Some of these recommendations aren’t easy and won’t be popular, but ensuring the health, safety and well-being of our communities is a top priority.”
South Central Public Health District will be offering a Facebook Live question and answer session regarding COVID-19, today at noon with an epidemiologist and local doctor. Find the page by typing south central public health district into the search bar on Facebook.
Locally, the Blaine County School District was operating as normal on Friday. School cancellations fall under the authority of each district’s superintendent, not the governor’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In