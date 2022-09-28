We hope you will join us in voting for Laurie Lickley, Mike Pohanka and Jack Nelson for the District 26 Idaho House and Senate seats representing Jerome, Lincoln and Blaine counties.
We know each of these candidates personally and have witnessed their involvement in our community. They are tireless advocates of service, integrity, and they truly want what is best for Idahoans.
Our nation is facing a great deal of turmoil. Because of this, we need to elect candidates who have the experience to make hard decisions that will affect us for many years to come. Each of these individuals have the insight and wisdom to look at the big picture, examine the issues, listen closely to the public’s concerns and needs. And, they realize there are no simple answers to the complicated problems we have.
Each of these candidates are highly respected, not because of what they say; but because of what they do. They have each rolled up their sleeves and worked for the residents of Idaho. Look at their websites, look at their platforms, they live by their word. That is still an important character trait in Idaho. It’s one of the many reasons we love it here. Please join us Nov. 8 in voting for Laurie Lickley, Mike Pohanka and Jack Nelson.
Jeff and Liz Schroeder
Jerome, Idaho
