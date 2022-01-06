Business boomed in Ketchum over the holiday season, as restaurants, hotels and retail stores saw larger crowds than they have at any point in the last two years, all while the number of new COVID-19 cases in Blaine County continues to climb to a pandemic-high. There were more than 200 new cases recorded in the county during the week of December 26- January 1, according to The South Central Public Health District.
Earlier this week, SCPH Public Information Officer Brianna Bodily indicated in an interview with The Express that much of Blaine County’s recent rise in case numbers can be attributed to increased traffic in businesses, especially in the hospitality industry. The county’s seven day average of new cases per 100,000 residents hit 163.8 on Monday, up from 8.7 on December 16. However, many business owners in town report that their staff have yet to be impacted by the seemingly-inevitable wave of COVID.
“We didn’t have any staff issues with COVID,” said Meghan Miller at Java on Fourth. She added that they were “slammed” over the holidays, especially compared to last year when they were unable to open indoors.
Keith Perry, owner of Perry’s, expressed similar thoughts on the crowds this year, and added that staff shortages are a big concern regardless of the coronavirus situation. “We are up 30% over the same time last year, which is big, but we could be doing more business if we had more help. Everybody’s short,” he said.
Sturtevant's was the only business surveyed of 13 that reported staff outages due to COVID. “Business was strong last week, but we had a lean staff due to close contact and concern about potential cases, so that was difficult for us,” said Crisane Cook.
A potential remedy to ensure that what little staff local businesses have stay healthy is in practice at The Limelight Hotel. Proof of vaccination is required for guests and staff, one of few places in town requiring such. Tim Johnson, Director of Sales at the Limelight, said that the requirement has been met positively by staff and guests; both local and from out of town. “What we didn't want it to be was a big political play, because it's not. It's more about the protection and safety of our employees and our guests. And, you know, honestly, [The Limelight] has been pretty fortunate knock so far- there haven't been a ton of cases.
The vaccination requirement may be working for The Limelight, but no such mandate will be put in place by the city. Mayor Neil Bradshaw said he prefers to embrace “individual responsibility.”
This winter is off to a great start in terms of snowfall, tourism, and business. If that is to continue, local businesses might want to consider new protectionary measures against COVID-19 to ensure they have the staff to stay open through the rest of the season.
