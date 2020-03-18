Sun Valley Community School 2006 graduate and Wood River Valley native Amanda Harris Withington had a good finish in the 36th annual New Zealand 140-mile Ironman Triathlon on Saturday, March 7.

Withington finished eighth in the Women’s 30-34 class with a final time of 11.41:22.

She was the 56th female finisher out of 275 women, and placed 317th overall out of 1,166 finishers at Taupo on New Zealand’s North Island.

Amanda Withington at Saturday’s Taupo New Zealand 140-mile Ironman Triathlon.

Withington clocked a time of 54:54 in the 3.8-kilometer (2.4-mile) swim, 5.42:28 in the 180-kilometer (111.6-mile) bike ride, and 4.52:29 in the 42.2-kilometer (26.2-mile) marathon run.

The women’s winner was Pro Athlete Teresa Adam of New Zealand in 8.40:29 with splits of 50:25 swim, 4.36:11 bike and 3.05:18 marathon run.

Withington swam for coach Brian Gallagher on the Sun Valley 5B swim team and competed collegiately for the Kenyon College swim team in Ohio.