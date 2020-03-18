Sun Valley Community School 2006 graduate and Wood River Valley native Amanda Harris Withington had a good finish in the 36th annual New Zealand 140-mile Ironman Triathlon on Saturday, March 7.
Withington finished eighth in the Women’s 30-34 class with a final time of 11.41:22.
She was the 56th female finisher out of 275 women, and placed 317th overall out of 1,166 finishers at Taupo on New Zealand’s North Island.
Withington clocked a time of 54:54 in the 3.8-kilometer (2.4-mile) swim, 5.42:28 in the 180-kilometer (111.6-mile) bike ride, and 4.52:29 in the 42.2-kilometer (26.2-mile) marathon run.
The women’s winner was Pro Athlete Teresa Adam of New Zealand in 8.40:29 with splits of 50:25 swim, 4.36:11 bike and 3.05:18 marathon run.
Withington swam for coach Brian Gallagher on the Sun Valley 5B swim team and competed collegiately for the Kenyon College swim team in Ohio.
