This August, the cooler weather seems to be here for at least another week. Still, the fish continue to feed during the most pleasant times of the day—early and late. The morning and evening hatches this time of year can really be prolific, and anglers should be prepared for selective feeders during these times. Pad your boxes with a variety smaller dries and light tippet to help turn refusals into takes. Fish can still be found during the middle of the day, but with attractor dries, terrestrials, and nymphs.
SILVER CREEK: Last week’s funky weather made the Tricos unpredictable. Some days were prolific and prolonged thanks to the cloud cover. Fortunately, there are more cloudy days in the forecast. If you go, Tricos are not the only bugs during the morning frenzy. There are plenty of Baetis, Callibaetis, and a few PMDs. Be sure to have a variety of patterns to match all these bugs. Some days, Baetis will outnumber Tricos, and a light-colored spinner covers both. As the Trico spinner fall starts to wane, look for an occasional Callibaetis spinner or PMD. Individual fish will often switch to this larger insect. When the morning feed subsides, try Damsels. If the wind blows, shorten your leader and try your favorite terrestrial. Hoppers are going to be good this year. Remember, while fishing in the Preserve, you are required to sign in. This can be done via your phone with the QR code posted at all access points or by texting “Visitor” to 833-593-0682.
BIG WOOD: The Wood is at a very wadable level allowing more access to roving anglers. While there are fewer large fish, there are good numbers of smaller trout. The fishing remains good in the morning and evening with plenty of micro caddis, Baetis, Rusty Spinners, PMDs, Pink Alberts, and small crane flies. During the warm afternoons, the bugs can disappear, but fish will move to hoppers, ants, and nymphs. When searching for fish during the slow periods, try a small nymph off the bend a high floating Parachute pattern or a hopper and search the shallow, aerated riffles for trout.
THE UPPER LOST: This river system follows a similar pattern to the Wood. Flows are dropping, making the main stem of the Lost more accessible, and the fishing is good early and late. The reports from this area have been positive, but some anglers are finding success while others are being frustrated. To be successful, just keep moving around to find the fish.
THE LOST BELOW MACKAY: The flows continue to come down. As of this report, they are at about 280 cubic feet per second. The Trico hatch has begun on the lower river, and there are still some PMDS, Caddis, and Baetis hatching at the same time. The fishing has not been easy, but tactical anglers can find big fish.
SALMON RIVER: Floating this spectacular river continues to be a great option, but flows are dropping rapidly, and the fish tend to concentrate around the obvious buckets. There are plenty of pull-offs to park your car and search as well. Expect to see plenty of caddis and spruce moths fluttering about. Attractor patterns are still taking fish as well.
SOUTH FORK OF THE BOISE: Flows remain at 1,200 cubic feet per second. Drifting is still your best option with a few spots to wade along the roadside. Pink Alberts, cicadas and Mormon crickets are a good option as well. In the evening, caddis are abundant.
LOCAL PONDS: Lake Creek Pond, Penny Lake, and Gaver’s Lagoon have been stocked and will receive regular stockings throughout the summer season.
