Field Daze came to Festival Meadow for the third annual Al Fresco Cabaret on Aug. 25 and 26. Vocalists Lila Claghorn, Andrew Alburger, John Mauldin, Hannah Nye and Melodie Taylor-Mauldin performed pop songs, ballads, oldies and Broadway hits. RL Rowsey led the charge. Warfield Distillery and Wood Fire Pizza brought food trucks.
Online Poll
How busy has this summer felt to you?
You voted:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Sean Flynn
- 2 more COVID deaths recorded in Blaine County
- Ketchum P&Z advances mixed-use building planned for Perry’s site
- Group starts campaign to stop Festival Meadow project
- Maria Simms
- It’s not just growth. Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast.
- Suzanne Olivia Shafer Rowland
- First Lite opening first store in Hailey today
- Voters sign off on $25 million for BCSD building renovations, repairs
- Ketchum bringing Warm Springs Preserve plan into focus
Images
Collections
Commented
- Ronald Reagan was wrong, Liz Cheney is right (37)
- 2 more COVID deaths recorded in Blaine County (34)
- Good bill, bad votes (24)
- Middle East Institute brings experts, geopolitical debate to Ketchum (23)
- Residents chime in on Festival Meadow plan (22)
- U.S. Department of Justice sues Idaho over abortion trigger ban (16)
- Changes to Ketchum development rules move to next step (16)
- Ketchum P&Z advances mixed-use building planned for Perry’s site (15)
- We are the party of Lincoln and Reagan, not the party of John Birch (14)
- SNRA Outfitter and guide plan limits use of ski huts (14)
- County, Valley cities consider e-bike regulations, violations (13)
- Send the money back (12)
- Vote yes Aug. 30 for our children (12)
- Doctors who perform emergency abortions should not face prosecution (12)
- Levy vote to fund improvements to BCSD facilities scheduled for Aug. 30 (11)
- Response to lies should be put up or shut up (11)
- Ketchum leaders put $37.9 million budget near finish line (11)
- After delay, Sun Valley leaders ratify Festival Meadow contract (10)
- Water concerns put 44-unit Hailey development on hold (10)
- Admitting the truth only counts if you say it in public (9)
- Sun Valley to hear opinions on Festival Meadow ideas (9)
- BCSD puts levy to voters on Aug. 30 (9)
- Don't develop Festival Meadow (8)
- Labrador is the people's lawyer (8)
- Dr. Fauci deserves respect as a public health defender (8)
- Hailey Council should stand pat on more housing density (7)
- Chill out in Mountain Time (7)
- Hailey City Council looks to expand higher-density zoning district (7)
- Hop Porter Park in Hailey dries out due to miscommunication (7)
- Group starts campaign to stop Festival Meadow project (6)
- Ketchum pursuing bond issue for sewer plant upgrades (6)
- Pave paradise, put up a parking lot (6)
- A very disappointed Grandma (6)
- Airport officials OK $3 parking rate increase (6)
- Vote yes on school repairs (5)
- Sun Valley City Council, mayor set for salary boost (5)
- Agency: Blaine County’s COVID cases decline but risk remains (5)
- BCSD leadership has earned our trust (5)
- When is enough enough? (4)
- It’s not just growth. Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast. (4)
- Ketchum bringing Warm Springs Preserve plan into focus (4)
- Valley People: Back to school with John Inman (4)
- North Fork campsites closed due to bear encounters (4)
- First Lite opening first store in Hailey today (4)
- In Ketchum, Sun Valley Road rebuild paused for Wagon Days (4)
- Hailey leaders oppose Sunbeam redesign plans (4)
- Help make Warm Springs Preserve a sanctuary (4)
- Sawtooth National Recreation Area established in 1972 as a compromise between interest groups (4)
- Voters sign off on $25 million for BCSD building renovations, repairs (4)
- Wood River High School grad Ike Buxton learning pro baseball in Miami Marlins organization (3)
- Business as usual for the Colorado River (3)
- Developer: Bluebird Village is ‘under construction’ (3)
- Voters to weigh in on BCSD levy Tuesday (3)
- It’s time for Idaho politicians to work for the people (3)
- Building boom leaves Ketchum unable to find contractor for sidewalks (3)
- Sun Valley Resort releases more details on Warm Springs chairlift project, new maps (3)
- Lightning sparks fire near Alturas Lake (2)
- Idaho Legislature's special session aims for tax cut, education spending (2)
- Muffy Davis inducted into the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame (2)
- New data shows worsening mental health, education trends among Idaho children (2)
- The price of the Iron Horse: A look at Hailey’s railroad-town beginnings, Chinese contributions (2)
- Campgrounds, bridges, boat ramps: Here’s what the Great American Outdoors Act will bring Idaho (2)
- 51-unit apartment project planned for River Street in Hailey (2)
- Sports are life lessons learned (2)
- Help the hapless bears (2)
- We shouldn't be defined by the wealth of our citizens (2)
- Crews, residents brace for expansion of Moose Fire near Salmon (2)
- Mountain Rides awarded $12.42 million to expand mid-valley bus service (2)
- Legislators are committing malpractice (2)
- Bellevue approves $264,000 in COVID-19 relief funds for water and sewer work (2)
- Workers make mountain life (1)
- Finding The ‘Formula’ For The Future (1)
- Ketchum considers updates to bear policy (1)
- Sun Valley advances $11.4 million budget (1)
- Crews tackle 650-acre wildfire near Carey (1)
- Ketchum seeks new city clerk (1)
- Twin brothers killed in central Idaho plane crash (1)
- Trail use survey yields surprises (1)
- Conservation efforts in Sawtooth Valley began more than a century ago (1)
- St. Luke’s launches its own health-insurance group (1)
- Commissioners approve appointment of Keith Perry to BCHA (1)
- Facilities matter (1)
- We need more information on school facilities (1)
- Statewide SAT numbers hold steady from last year (1)
- Idaho's abortion laws must be rewritten (1)
- Report: Climate change a challenge for Idaho wildlife (1)
- Without SRO contract, sheriff's office plans school patrols for Carey, Hemingway (1)
- SVCS to use disappointment as fuel (1)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In