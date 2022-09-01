Field Daze came to Festival Meadow for the third annual Al Fresco Cabaret on Aug. 25 and 26.  Vocalists Lila Claghorn, Andrew Alburger, John Mauldin, Hannah Nye and Melodie Taylor-Mauldin performed pop songs, ballads, oldies and Broadway hits. RL Rowsey led the charge. Warfield Distillery and Wood Fire Pizza brought food trucks. 

jthyne@mtexpress.com

Load comments