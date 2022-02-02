A community-wide initiative started in 2014 to thin diseased and dead trees from Bald Mountain and replant new trees will get a $2.5 million financial boost from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to address forest health within the Sun Valley ski area and throughout the Wood River Valley over the next three years.
The Wood River Valley Forest Health and Wildfire Resilience Project, as part of the Bald Mountain Stewardship Project, was one of 17 initiatives selected for the USDA’s Joint Chiefs’ Landscape Restoration Partnership Program. The funding will be used to reduce fire risk on and around Bald Mountain. The expansive effort involves targeted thinning of dead or dying trees, reforestation, non-native invasive plant reduction and improvement of wildlife habitat.
Amie Miller, acting Idaho state conservationist for the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, said the grant partnerships between private landowners and local, state and federal agencies will allow for stewardship that makes “deep impacts on forest health while reducing the potential for catastrophic wildfires that are so costly to Idaho communities.”
In 2022, $643,975 will be made available for forest health priorities on both Forest Service and private land in the Wood River Valley. Additional funding is expected to follow over the next two years for a three-year project investment totaling $2.5 million.
“This is a great opportunity for our community partners to demonstrate our commitment and ability to tackle landscape-wide resource management initiatives across boundaries,” said Kurt Nelson, Ketchum District Ranger for the Sawtooth National Forest. About $1.8 million of the total funding package will be spent by the Forest Service; the remaining $655,000 will be spent by the National Natural Resources Conservation Service, which collaborates with private agricultural landowners.
Nelson said non-forested sage steppe and riparian areas south of Bald Mountain in Greenhorn Gulch and Deer Creek Canyon—areas scorched by the 2013 Beaver Creek Fire—will get restoration work in the form of planting, seeding and herbicide application, primarily to reduce the cheatgrass that has sprung up in the wake of the fire.
“We will be helping along the process where we can with native perennial grasses, sage, bitterbrush and other shrubs,” Nelson said.
The Bald Mountain Stewardship Project—a partnership between the U.S. Forest Service, Sun Valley Resort, the National Forest Foundation, the Bureau of Land Management and a number of concerned citizens—started its first full year of operation in 2021 by reducing fuel loads and fire risk, while enhancing forest health and recreation opportunities on the valley’s flagship peak.
The project stemmed from more than five years of community and interagency collaboration through the 5B Restoration Coalition, which formed in 2015 following the Beaver Creek Fire. To date, more than 60 individuals and organizations worked with the Coalition, collectively contributing more than 500 hours toward project planning and volunteerism, according to a statement from the participants. Participants include private landowners; local conservation/recreation organizations; area businesses; the cities of Ketchum, Sun Valley and Hailey; Blaine County; Idaho Fish and Game; the Idaho Department of Lands; the Natural Resource Conservation Service; the U.S. Forest Service; and the Bureau of Land Management.
The forests in and around the ski slopes on Bald Mountain are ground zero for their efforts. They have been under attack by Douglas-fir beetle, dwarf mistletoe, white pine blister rust and other infestations. According to Forest Service officials, a combination of deadfall and canopy overgrowth has increased fire risk, as wide swathes of trees have died and gone brown in the last few years.
At some locations on Bald Mountain, naturally occurring blister-rust-resistant white bark pine seedlings will be planted, along with seedlings of lodgepole and ponderosa pine.
The 6,000-acre project will expand to 30,000 acres under the new Joint Chief’s funding and include tree canopy studies and potential fire risk management in the cities and county lands on the valley floor. Hailey Community Development Director Lisa Horowitz said a portion of the funding will be used in a GIS mapping study of the tree canopy.
“From my perspective, the urban forest and canopy shade over asphalt is extremely important,” Horowitz said. “They are important for a city for cooling during this period of climate change.”
Joint Chiefs Landscape Restoration Partnership projects are designed to enable the National Forest Foundation, U.S. Forest Service and Natural Resources Conservation Service to collaborate with agricultural producers and private landowners to invest in conservation and restoration at a large enough scale to make a difference.
“Working in partnership, and at this extensive landscape scale, helps reduce wildfire threats, protect water quality and supply, and improve wildlife habitat for at-risk species across landscapes,” participating groups said in a statement. ￼
