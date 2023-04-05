Photo contributed -
BARN - The BARN in Bellevue is a great place for kids to learn about horses and have fun during the summer.
Equestrian opportunities for campers this summer
By Raiza Giorgi
A great way to keep kids busy having fun and learning this summer is equestrian camps. Aside from being outside, kids also learn about responsibility of taking care of animals, riding skills and safety.
One of the camps offered is at the Bellevue Academy of Riding and Natural Learning, known as the BARN. Camps run from June 13 through August 18, and there are options for beginner riders to independent riders.
There is a three day horse camp for ages 7 - 13 that runs Tuesday - Thursday, three times during the summer. The first session is June 13 - 15; second session is July 11 - 13 and the third session is August 8 - 10. Cost is $550 per rider.
A one day camp for independent riders, those that can safely halter, groom and walk/trot in the area can ride June 29 or July 28. Cost for that session is $200.
There will be two one-day kids introduction to horses camp offered on Friday, July 21 or Friday, Aug. 18. Cost for the one day is $150.
To register visit www.imatthebarn.com and fill out the form for each camp. Registration starts in March and space is limited for safety and effectiveness. Financial assistance may be available, and The BARN also offers private lessons.
Another equestrian camp is at Swiftsure Ranch in Bellevue. They offer two styles of camps for kids of all abilities from Western Days Camp to Rodeo Days Camp.
Western Days Camp will have dates in June for kids to ride as well as crafts and fun actives. Dates and cost are still being set as of press time. Riders ages 5 - 7 will ride form 8 a.m. - noon and ages 8 - 17 will ride from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Rodeo Days Camp days and costs are also still being set, however this camp focuses on roping and riding. Riders ages 5 - 7 will ride form 8 a.m. - noon and ages 8 - 17 will ride from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
For more information visit www.swiftsureranch.com/summer-camps/.
Mountain Life Camp also includes BARN activities
The Mountain Life Summer Camp offers a four—day camp for ages 6 - 12 with activities ranging from archery, arts and crafts, music, nature walks, water play and horseback riding at The BARN.
There are three sessions running Monday - Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Session One is July 24 - 27; Session 2 is August 14 - 17 and Session 3 is August 21 - 24.
For more information or to register visit www.mountainlifecamp.com.
