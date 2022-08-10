I am writing to pledge my support for the Blaine County School District Plant Facilities Levy. While I served on the school board, we hired an outside firm to assess the condition of each school and building. We then asked the board’s Finance Advisory Committee to prioritize those infrastructure needs. The committee’s recommendation was to run a 5-year levy to address the 60 most critical infrastructure needs, including the replacement of roofs on six schools plus the Community Campus, HVAC system replacement or retrofit in three schools, safety, and security updates, and energy efficiency upgrades district-wide. Unfortunately, none of these very important projects are covered by state funding. One of the duties I found that the trustees of the Blaine County School District take very seriously is to ensure that our schools are operating well into the future through fiscal responsibility and planning. I believe the education of our children and grandchildren is an investment, not a cost, and voting yes on Aug. 30 is an opportunity to protect that investment. Vote YES for the levy!
Gretchen Gorham
Ketchum
