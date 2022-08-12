David R. Kimton grew up in Idaho and studied natural resource management. After 21 months in the U.S. Army as a helicopter crew chief, he went to work for the U.S. Forest Service, transferring to the Stanley Ranger District in August 1971 during the earliest days of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.
Kimton, now 80, worked for 10 years in various capacities for the SNRA and lives near Stanley. He has spent 48 of his years in the Sawtooth Valley. He said the establishment of the SNRA added to the usual collection of miners, loggers and ranchers that were already there.
“In the late 1970s and early 1980s, we had the hippie invasion with young people living in old mining cabins, caves and other shelters, including teepees. We also had a large spike in tourists,” said Kimton.
The newcomers to the area had to rely on rudimentary services in case of injury. Kimton and his fellow SNRA Forest Service employees Tom Kovalicky and Bill James would go to the site of an accident in a U.S. Forest Service station wagon.
“If the injured was not in a lot of pain, first aid was administered and the patient was loaded in the back of the station wagon and driven to Moritz Hospital in Sun Valley. If the injuries were very serious and there was a lot of pain, a dose of bootleg drugs was administered and the patient was again transported to the Sun Valley hospital.”
Kimton’s new book “Mountainous Events” (7K Publishing, 2021) features many stories from back then—about bar brawls in Stanley, avalanche rescues, threats of gun violence against rangers, and a funeral service held in a laundromat. The book begins with Kimton sitting at his desk at the Stanley USFS Ranger Station.
“In addition to being somewhat deficient in experience for my new job, I was also nursing two black eyes that a local rancher had bestowed upon me,” he wrote.
Kimton gives as good as he gets in these stories. He details some harrowing experiences from the Vietnam War. In an interview with the Express, he said he has seen a great deal of change in the Sawtooth Valley over the last 50 years, including shifts in the climate.
“The weather has definitely warmed,” Kimton said. “Where we used to experience temperatures in the -40-degrees-Fahrenheit range and long cold winters with wet springs until late June, we now usually see -30s and early spring/summer seasons. This has affected water temperatures in some years and stressed fish populations, especially salmon. Noxious weeds have become a serious problem.”
Kimton said entire platted subdivisions with hundreds of lots at Obsidian were bought out and/or dismantled to protect scenic view corridors under SNRA guidelines. The ongoing conservation process has cost many millions of dollars in federal money.
“The Obsidian subdivision was already developed and contained a few cabins, numerous trailers, some caved in from snow, and a forest of power poles. This haphazard menagerie blocked views of the Sawtooths,” he said.
Kimton said conservation easements, a tool for conserving private land, has greatly limited further development.
“Private land ‘best building practices’ are still in effect and have protected hundreds of building sites since 1974,” he said. But funding for the SNRA was strongest during the early years.
“This trend started to decline in the 1990s and continued into the 2000s until budgets were woefully inadequate to manage forest resources,” he said. “Management personnel pushed for a line-item budget direct from the regional or Washington offices but were unsuccessful in this effort. Budgets are slowly starting to increase again.”
Kimton said salmon, especially sockeye, and steelhead have been steadily declining since initiation of the SNRA, which is home to the longest ocean run salmon spawning area in the Lower 48, more than 900 miles.
“Most returnees are now hatchery fish which are inferior to wild fish,” Kimton said. “Bull trout and cutthroat trout were in decline during the last half of the 20th century. Declines have been reversed and these fish stocks are slowly increasing due to protective measures such as catch-and-release restrictions. Similar restrictions apply to rainbow trout in the Salmon River and native stocks are increasing.”
Kimton said Mark Moulton, an SNRA watershed and fish biologist, has completed dozens of projects such as replacing fish barrier culverts, helping to build fish diversion screens, and working on disturbed land rehabilitation for the last 20-plus years.
“He is retired but still is involved in fish improvement projects,” Kimton said. “Most species of wildlife are either stable or increasing, including bighorn sheep, mountain goats and deer. Elk have increased significantly.”
Kimton attributes the resiliency of these species in part to milder winters.
“Pronghorn populations, which were nonexistent 10 to 15 years ago, have been steadily increasing with estimated numbers in excess of 200. Wolves were introduced in 1995 and have increased dramatically,” he said. “The state of Idaho has recently permitted unrestricted trapping and hunting, which will likely reduce numbers in the future.”
Kimton, who still spends a lot of time in the backcountry, said tourism has continued to increase in the Sawtooth Valley, leading to a spike during the the past two years.
“The COVID pandemic affected the visitor increase since many people were fleeing the cities to get away from the infection. This is reflected in the number of patients visiting the small Salmon River Clinic in 2021 where 91% were non-residents of Stanley or the Sawtooth Valley,” Kimton said. “Heavy use of developed and undeveloped campgrounds has increased at a phenomenal rate. This has caused vegetation loss and soil erosion at numerous sites, including some backcountry lakes.”
Kimton said human waste disposal has become more of problem, along with numerous campfires that have not been totally extinguished, causing small and medium sized fires.
“Social media posts have identified numerous lakes where fishing is good with large increases in visitors to these lakes for two to three years after the posts,” he said. “Land values have greatly increased in the last three years and few lots are still available for purchase. Affluent people are leaving the cities and buying lots to build on, in some cases the house is often a large trophy home. This is pricing young workers out of the housing market and is an increasing problem.”
Kimton said despite recent pressure on the region, public support remains strong for conservation of the SNRA, what some have described as “Idaho’s jewel.”
“Organizations like the Sawtooth Society and a few others, help with finances,” Kimton said. “Trail maintenance and numerous other projects take place with the help of volunteers.” ￼
“Mountainous Events” is available for purchase at several locations in Stanley, as well as online.
