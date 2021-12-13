On December 9th, 2021, at the Old County Courthouse in Hailey, the Blaine County planning and zoning board continued their ongoing discussion on the legality of the use of “tiny homes on wheels” (THOWs) as a procedure to relieve the affordable housing crisis in the Wood River Valley. The board unanimously moved forward with a motion that determined that tiny homes on wheels are in accordance with the planning and zoning board’s comprehensive plan to provide more affordable housing to the region, and determined that the use of tiny homes on wheels will not negatively impact potable water or the delivery of services in the county.
County Commissioner Dick Fosbury verbalized the sentiment of many residents of the Wood River Valley by stating that “We have an emergency, we are in a crisis.” He believes that due to the scale of the problem at hand, emergency measures could be justified in order to push forward a necessary course of action to ensure the legality of year-round residency in tiny homes on wheels.
Acronymically known as “THOWs”, tiny homes on wheels are defined by the Blaine County Planning and Zoning board as “a recreational vehicle unit that is between 150 and 400 square feet in size and that provides independent living facilities for one or more persons, which includes permanent provisions for living, sleeping, eating, cooking and sanitation and has been certified by the manufacturer to meet ANSI standards.”
The planning and zoning board had spent a significant portion of the meeting on Dec. 9th to distinguish legally defined differences between traditional mobile homes, recreational vehicles (RVs), and tiny homes on wheels. The trouble for the board is that there are conflicting national ordinances in place by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). According to the NFPA code, to define a dwelling as a “Park Model Recreational Vehicle”, the dwelling must be intended for seasonal use only, which would defeat the purpose of the intent to provide affordable, permanent housing solutions. The ANSI code however, determined that “...because of conditions of transport, size, and use, existing standards for permanent buildings and recreational vehicles are not completely applicable to Park Model RVs.” This suggests a possibility of a gray area in the code, and the board proposed to make certain changes to the county ordinance to consider THOWs as a sort of in-between of an RV and a traditional mobile home or accessory dwelling unit (ADU). Because the wordsmithing of the legislative recommendation is still in the process, it is uncertain at this time to how exactly this will be resolved.
Parts of the recommendation that were solved at the meeting, however, were a number of restrictions in reference to THOWs. The board had suggested that any THOW must be registered and licensed with the Idaho Transportation Department of Motor Vehicles, same as an RV. The wheels on the THOW must not be removed after placement and this placement must abide by manufacturers specifications and by a third-party inspector that will also ensure that the unit meets ANSI and NFPA requirements of heating, electrical, insulation, and snow load specifications. It was decided that any exterior additions not fabricated by the manufacturer such as sheds, porches, sheds, etc., are prohibited. THOW also must be connected to water and wastewater systems serving the primary residence, and are limited to two or less ADU's or THOWs on a single property. Across the state of Idaho, places like Boise, Garden City, and Moscow are currently under discussion and consideration by their respective zoning boards. San Luis Obispo, CA has successfully allowed residents to build THOWs, and define them as an RV.
Although the intent of this recommendation is to relieve the pressure on the precarious housing situation, commissioner Fosbury urged caution, stating “I don’t want people to think we have solved the issue.” As the talks will continue into next year, it is hoped that the allowance of THOWs to be treated as permanent residences will be a step in the right direction in the goal of relieving low-income and middle-income residents from the burden of the current housing crisis here in the Wood River Valley.
