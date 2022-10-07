Nearly one year of negotiations between the Wood River Fire Protection District and the Wood River Firefighters Local 4923 union has culminated in across-the-board salary increases and a longer workweek for professional firefighters, the district announced in a press release Sept. 30.
The Fire Protection District, which does business as Wood River Fire & Rescue, unanimously approved a new three-year collective bargaining agreement at its regular Sept. 21 meeting.
The agreement calls for codifying and improving several processes, including promotions, role changes and professional training; increasing the workweek from 48 hours to 53 hours; and increasing daily minimum staffing from two people to three.
The firefighters’ union, which was represented in the negotiation process by firefighters Mike Huntsman, Ryan DeMoe, Trey Knox and Rune Haavik, also agreed to accept average annual salary increases of 5.34%, depending on position, experience and education.
“Early on, in January I think, the Local [union] pitched moving their schedule back to a 53-hour workweek. With labor supply issues impacting everyone, that was a big thing and, quite frankly, set the tone for the entire process,” Fire Chief Ron Bateman stated on behalf of the district.
Union president Huntsman described negotiations with the district as “smooth as ever this year.”
“Both sides recognized the increased service demands we are facing and came to the table with solutions to better serve our constituents,” he said.
According to the press release, having three members on duty at all times will allow the department to distribute the workload more evenly and enhance safety on “high-risk, low-frequency events.”
“It’s been an incredibly difficult and busy year,” Bateman stated. “If the conversations hadn’t been collaborative, we could’ve stalled any number of times. In that light, the process, probably even more than the product, is something of which I am quite proud.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In