A story in the May 13 edition headlined “North-Hailey construction to begin next week” incorrectly stated that restriping work at the Ohio Gulch intersection is complete. In fact, that work will resume in June. The article was also updated online to reflect information shared in an ITD press release after press time on Thursday.
According to the press release, ITD crews will repave the section of state Highway 75 between Ohio Gulch Road and the Buttercup Road intersection through today, Wednesday, May 18. On Thursday, May 19, crews will move south to the section of highway between Buttercup Road and McKercher Boulevard, requiring northbound traffic to be rerouted from McKercher to Buttercup. The detour will last two weeks.
