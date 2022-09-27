Jimena Gonzalez
Express photo by Willy Cook

A photobox published Sept. 21 titled “Crowning Glory” misidentified Wood River High School senior Jasmine Santacruz, a member of the Homecoming Royalty, as Homecoming Queen Jimena Gonzalez. Gonzalez, pictured left, was crowned at halftime of the Wolverines’ football game against Filer on Sept. 16. Here, she poses alongside Homecoming Royalty members Will White and Lila Hess.

Load comments