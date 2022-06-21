A story published June 14 titled “Blaine County backs SVED, ‘Lease to Locals’ program” incorrectly stated that the Blaine County commissioners agreed to contribute money towards {span}operating expenses for a program called “Lease to Locals,” which aims to incentivize the conversion of empty homes or short-term rentals into long-term rentals for area workers. The commissioners did not address that program. Instead, they agreed to sponsor Sun Valley Economic Development’s annual federal grant application for funding. The discussion of “Lease to Locals” was informational. {/span}

