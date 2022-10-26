Can someone tell me how “Conservation” Voters for Idaho could endorse Laurie Lickley who co-sponsored legislation to use poison, traps and guns to exterminate wolves; consistently voted against women’s reproductive health; regularly voted to take away voters' rights and to jail librarians. We have trusted and been great supporters of CVI for years and are shocked to see an endorsement that was apparently politically motivated. Disappointingly, CVI chose to ignore its mission.
Ron Taylor has been endorsed by organizations who fight for women's reproductive rights and for wolf protections. Ron has also volunteered for conservation organizations for decades. We will vote for Ron Taylor for Idaho Senate.
Brent and Bev Robinson
Hailey
