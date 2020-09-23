The Blaine County commissioners are considering alternatives to completely burying an Idaho Power transmission line along state Highway 75, according to the commission chairman, though no decisions have been made yet.
After a meeting Monday with Idaho Power and other stakeholders, the commissioners are leaning toward using a surcharge on Idaho Power bills to pay to underground the distribution lines only, Commissioner Jacob Greenberg told the Mountain Express on Tuesday.
Before making any decisions, Greenberg said, the commissioners hope to survey county residents to gauge support for the idea. The survey would also ask county residents whether they would prefer to use a levy to bury the transmission line entirely.
The meeting Monday continued a years-long discussion on how and whether to underground the 9-mile Idaho Power transmission line. After initially denying Idaho Power’s request to install an overhead line, the county agreed to allow a redundant line—as long as it was buried underground. Idaho Power is willing to cover the cost only of an overhead line, leaving the county responsible for the cost of burying it from the Hailey substation to Elkhorn Road—a project estimated to cost up to $38 million.
One way to fund the entire undergrounding would be through either a temporary countywide levy—which would last a maximum of two years and require majority approval from voters—or a longer-term levy, which would require consent from two-thirds of voters.
The county has also begun to look into other options, such as undergrounding only certain segments of the line—which costs roughly $3 million per mile to bury—or undergrounding just the distribution lines, which would not add any additional height to the existing power lines along the highway. Undergrounding the distribution lines would cost about $9 million in total, according to Greenberg.
Idaho Power has proposed adding a 3 percent surcharge to all electric bills in the county—$3.57 onto each residential bill and $8.43 onto each commercial bill—over the next 20 years to partly cover the cost of the undergrounding. That would amount to a total of about $9 million: enough to partially bury the line or to only bury the distribution lines, but not enough to underground the entire thing.
County officials will schedule another meeting to discuss next steps, Greenberg said.
