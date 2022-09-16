The Boise State and Montana State hockey teams will play on Sept. 23 and Sept. 24 at the Campion Ice House. Both games are 7 p.m. starts. Bellevue native DJ Gralenski plays for Boise State, while Hailey native Teagan McAvoy and Sun Valley native Cade Street play for Montana State. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Those ages 7-and-under and 65-and-older are free. 

