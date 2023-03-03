Collaboration and keeping the conversations going was the main takeaway from the public leaders at the fourth-annual “State of the Valley” community forum on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at The Community Library in Ketchum.
“Stay involved, learn, comment, attend meetings, apply for open positions on boards and commissions. Democracy only works when we all do our part and contribute at whatever level we can,” said Muffy Davis, Blaine County Commissioner and one of the three panelists.
Themed “Prioritizing Infrastructure Decisions in a Time of Growth,” the discussion centered around how decisions are made concerning roads, waste management, water supply, public safety and emergency services.
Panelists included Davis, Wood River Fire and Rescue Chief Ron Bateman and Hailey Public Works Director Brian Yeager.
The panelists all had time to answer and expand on questions moderated by Mike McKenna, executive director for the Valley Chamber.
The biggest issues noted from questions surrounded housing and infrastructure to which is hindering filling positions throughout government and private sectors.
“We are losing a firefighter paramedic because of cost of living and this person is not easily replaced. We can’t coax anyone from Twin Falls to come up because it’s tough to live here. Even as one of the most highly paid positions, it’s a challenge,” Bateman said.
Yeager added that he has only four positions filled of seven full time, and has to pull people from other departments to help fill the gap.
“The human workforce is the most important asset. We are constantly challenged with finding places for our employees to live, and sometimes the available ones don’t fit their needs,” Yeager said.
Davis echoed their sentiments and at the County level there are five vacancies, and they are trying to fill the gap with incentives and cost of living increases.
McKenna asked if the almost 500 units about to be available in Hailey area will help, to which each panelists said yes, but there is also the private sector that is also considered.
“It takes all levels of skills to make a community work efficiently, from restaurants to retail and government roles,” Yeager said.
Another area of importance is mental health because there are fewer employees filling the roles of many and finding ways to combat stressors.
“I considered getting a second degree in counseling,” Bateman said.
He added that especially for first responders, mental health is vital. Bateman and others are working on setting up their own nonprofit called Blaine County First, modeled off a Santa Barbara based nonprofit 911 At Ease.
“We want our culture to recognize that it’s okay to ask for help. I often share my own stories and struggles after 25 plus years in this job. It can eat at you in nefarious ways,” Bateman said.
One of his colleagues was lost last year because of those struggles, and he says he thinks about this person every day and spends time with his children.
“Living in Blaine County we push to find ways to make our community better. We have an outstanding team and want them to spend time with their families and be able to hike or ski on the weekends,” Yeager said.
The fire department consolidation was another hot topic at the forum, where Bateman said there are talks on cooperation and consolidation.
“I’ve only been here four years and spend a lot of time on the starts and stops. When consolidation is mentioned, it bubbles up cynicism and we need to set the table for a landscape to allow this to happen. This should have already been done,” Bateman said.
Each of the panelists talked about the funding sources, creative partnerships and grants they are all working on to make Blaine County more connected or functioning properly. Yeager said his issues are improving the wastewater treatment plants, maintaining roads and bridges and repairs to the bike/pedestrian paths.
“These heavy winters depletes our budgets and then some projects go unfunded because we have to plow snow longer than we anticipated. The snow is great though because we need it for water or parks, but it gets challenging into flood season,” Yeager said.
Davis added the county decided to hold off a year on a road and bridge levy, to see if they could get a grant writer or procurement specialist to get federal funding. She said they were just awarded a $168,000 Safe Streets planning grant for the areas of Bellevue and Carey, and they will be going out for an Request for Proposal (RFP) to get it done.
“This next year federal grants are coming down for sustainability and renewable projects which we are working on. We are one community even though five municipalities and we will continue regional collaboration to work together,” she said.
The event was livestreamed on Vimeo at https://vimeo.com/event/2828201 and archived for later viewing.
