The city of Ketchum is “strongly encouraging” citizens who plan on attending public meetings to do so virtually as the number of COVID-19 cases in Blaine County continues to rise, city spokeswoman Lisa Enourato said on Friday.
The City Council, Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency, Traffic Authority, and Arts Commission all have meetings at City Hall this week. Those meetings, along with all others, are available to view online at ketchumidaho.org/meetings.
Idaho’s open meetings law requires that all public meetings are able to be attended in person, so those who feel the need to travel to City Hall still can. Ketchum is asking anyone who chooses to do so to abide by city ordinances and wear a mask inside the building.
