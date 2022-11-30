When you find yourself saying, “Someone should do something about that,” it’s time to take a look in the mirror. There, behold, you will see just the person for the job.
The effort of just one person joined with the efforts of others can multiply until they become a force for good in the world.
That’s where nonprofit organizations come in. They lash together the strength found in numbers of cash donations and volunteer time. Then they direct them to projects that touch lives and make the Idaho experience expansive and gratifying.
Nonprofit organizations serve a host of passions. For each, there’s a dedicated group of people who work within a nonprofit to promote it.
Nonprofits are key players in untold stories that unfold every day.
A kid gets to go to college because a group raised money for scholarships. Land, wildlife and water are saved when people band together to protect sensitive pieces of land from the bulldozer.
An audience feels emotions inspired by great music or wonderful performances that are sponsored by generosity. The homeless pet gets a warm and loving home. People in despair find safe haven.
The unsung heroes in those stories are people who support nonprofits. One of those heroes is you, if you choose to wear the cape.
The nonprofit organizations in the pages of this annual guide to giving want you as their hero. They will help you go far in creating good things for others.
Please give to them generously with the sure knowledge that your gift of time or money will make the world a smarter, more delightful and safer place.
