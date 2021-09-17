The Carey Panthers rolled out another dominating performance against the Wilder Wildcats last Friday and look to continue that trend when they welcome the Challis Vikings to Derrick Parke Memorial Field in Carey tonight, Sept. 17.
The Panthers are also bringing their top-ranked status to the game. Carey (3-0) is ranked No. 1 in the state in the 1AD2 division in both the Idahosports.com media and the coaches’ poll. They are ranked No. 2 in the Max Preps polling, which clumps all 8-man football teams together. In the Max Preps poll, Carey is behind Oakley, a 1AD1 school.
In the case of Challis (1-2), the Vikings seem to put up a bunch of points or allow a lot of points. The Vikings lost 64-0 to Castleford in the opening game of the season, then turned around and beat Mackay 44-8 the next week. Last Friday, the Vikings then lost 56-20 to Murtaugh.
Defense seems to be an issue for Challis, which plays right into the hands of the mighty Carey Panthers. Like clockwork, Carey’s offense is again a polished thing of beauty, especially their running game. Junior running back Connor Simpson (411 yards rushing, 10 rushing touchdowns) and junior running back Colton Larna (six rushing touchdowns, 171 yards rushing against Wilder) will give Challis all it can handle.
When the Carey defense is thrown in, then this could get ugly. Carey also has a knack for running up as many points as possible. The Panthers put up an astonishing 88 points in 2020 against Rockland. So far this season, Carey is averaging 53.3 points per game while allowing only 11.3 points on defense. The second quarter is when Carey does most of its damage, outscoring their opponents 65-12.
Look for this one to be closed out by halftime, as Carey rarely shows mercy on visiting teams.
Kickoff against Challis is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Derrick Parke Memorial Field. The game will also be live streamed on the NFHS Network.
