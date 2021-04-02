It only took Twin Falls two innings to take down the Wood River High School baseball team, leaving the rest of the game in pitcher Otho Savage’s grip.
WRHS watched the Bruins score three runs in the first inning and five in the sixth as the Wolverines struggled to put up runs in an 8-2 loss Tuesday in Twin Falls.
Savage pitched five full innings and struck out 10 WRHS batters while allowing only three hits. He also went 1-for-4 with two RBIs at the plate.
To open the game, Twin Falls scored on an error, a sacrifice RBI from Savage and an RBI single from Koiya Martinez.
Leading Twin Falls at the plate were Luke Spitznagel (3-for-4), Luke Moon (2-for-4) and Tyler Horner (1-for-3).
For Wood River, sophomore Eric Parris took the loss. Parris (0-2) went four innings while surrendering six hits and three runs. Parris did, however, get six strikeouts.
Senior Ethan Shoemaker came on in relief for Parris. He went two innings and allowed four earned runs. Shoemaker also went 1-for-4 at the plate.
Senior Boone Scherer was 2-for-3, including a double. Sophomore Rabbit Buxton went 1-for-3 with one run scored and a double.
Wood River (2-7, 0-1 Great Basin Conference) will have an opportunity to get back at the Bruins (9-4, 3-0 GBC) when Twin Falls visits Hailey to take on the Wolverines’ in their home opener on Tuesday, April 6. That game is scheduled for 3 p.m. with junior varsity at 4:30 p.m. at Founders Baseball Field.
