A 5,000-acre brush fire has been reported by the Bureau of Land Management around 5 miles west of Eden in the Twin Falls metropolitan area.
On Wednesday afternoon, shortly after its reported ignition, the Sugar Loaf Fire was estimated at 3,000 acres. It has since expanded by 2,000 acres, the BLM said.
"Structures and road construction equipment are threatened," the agency stated. "Avoid the area."
One engine from the Sawtooth National Forest, five BLM engines, one bulldozer and four aircraft were working to control the blaze as of Thursday afternoon.
"Crews continue to build containment lines and mop up hot spots. Access to the fire is difficult and crews will be working with aircraft to secure the fire's edge," the BLM stated.
Estimated containment—that is, creating a fuel break around the fire—was estimated for the evening of June 30; the fire is expected to be fully extinguished July 1. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the BLM said.
Prescribed burning activity put on hold across the U.S.
The Sawtooth and Salmon-Challis National Forests have put all prescribed burning on national forest lands on hold through Aug. 20 in accordance with a 90-day pause and review of the wildfire-suppression technique ordered by U.S. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore last month.
Moore's decision came on May 20, about six weeks after New Mexico's Hermits Peak Fire—ignited on April 6 when a standard prescribed-burn treatment escaped far beyond its boundaries—spread across the Santa Fe National Forest and merged with the Calf Canyon blaze to the northwest.
"Although forecasted weather conditions were within parameters for the prescribed fire, unexpected erratic winds in the late afternoon caused multiple spot fires that spread outside the project boundary," federal incident command site InciWeb states.
The fire complex had expanded to 341,700 acres as of Thursday afternoon, maintaining its status as New Mexico's worst wildfire in modern history.
In his 80-page report released on May 20, Moore stated that the wildfire has been a reminder that climate change is causing previously unheard-of fire conditions.
"Prescribed fire must remain a tool in our toolbox to combat them," Moore stated. "Unfortunately, the effects of climate change are narrowing the windows where this tool can be used safely."
"The review I am announcing today will task representatives from across the wildland fire and research community with conducting the national review and evaluating the prescribed fire program, from the best available science to on-the-ground implementation."
Sawtooth National Forest spokeswoman Elizabeth Wharton told the Express that Moore's ban shouldn't disrupt any prescribed burning plans this summer, as those usually take place in September and October.
Much of the prescribed burning in the Sawtooth National Forest last year took place around Redfish Lake in October, for example, addressing lodgepole pines felled by drought and mountain pine beetle attacks in recent years.
"The Sawtooth National Forest has suspended all planned prescribed fires during the 90-day pause while the national review is conducted. The agency will provide additional guidance on prescribed burn activities after the review is complete," she said.
Salmon-Challis National Forest spokeswoman Jessica Schick issued an identical statement.
