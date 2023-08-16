Here is the list of some of the winners from the recent Blaine County Fair. 

Horse Show Grand Champion - Abbigail Whitter

Horse Show Reserve Champion - Grace Bloedorn

Poulty Show Market Birds Grand Champion - Galena McMahan

Poulty Show Pet Birds Grand Champion - Kaylynne Kaious

Poulty Show Pet Birds Reserve Champion - Jessie McKinnon

Poulty Show Showmanship Grand Champion - Grace Foudy

Poulty Show Showmanship Reserve Champion - Kaylynne Kaious

Rabbit Show Showmanship Grand Champion - Allie Cook

Rabbit Show Showmanship Reserve Champion - Maci Cook

Rabbit Show Pet Grand Champion - Eiley Dahlstrom

Rabbit Show Pet Reserve Champion - Grace Foudy

Swine Show Showmanship Grand Champion - McKenzie Hennefer

Swine Show Showmanship Reserve Champion - Mialee Hennefer

Swine Show Quality Grand Champion - Gabriel Saili 

Swine Show Quality Reserve Champion - Samantha Sauvageau

Lamb Show Showmanship Grand Champion - Eiley Dahlstrom

Lamb Show Showmanship Reserve Champion - Emily Dahlstrom

Lamb Show Quality Grand Champion - Emily Dahlstrom

Lamb Show Quality Reserve Champion - Eiley Dahlstrom

Goat Show Showmanship Grand Champion - Augustus Hansen

Goat Show Showmanship Reserve Champion - Arlena Hansen

Goat Show Quality Grand Champion - Madaline Hansen

Goat Show Quality Reserve Champion - Augustus Hansen

Beef Show Showmanship Grand Champion - Luke Aquistapace

Beef Show Showmanship Reserve Champion - Hayley Aquistapace

Beef Show Quality Steer Grand Champion- Meredith Hoskins

Beef Show Quality Steer Reserve Champion - Alexis Nachtman

Round Robin Top Showman - Luke Aquistapace

