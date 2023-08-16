Here is the list of some of the winners from the recent Blaine County Fair.
Horse Show Grand Champion - Abbigail Whitter
Horse Show Reserve Champion - Grace Bloedorn
Poulty Show Market Birds Grand Champion - Galena McMahan
Poulty Show Pet Birds Grand Champion - Kaylynne Kaious
Poulty Show Pet Birds Reserve Champion - Jessie McKinnon
Poulty Show Showmanship Grand Champion - Grace Foudy
Poulty Show Showmanship Reserve Champion - Kaylynne Kaious
Rabbit Show Showmanship Grand Champion - Allie Cook
Rabbit Show Showmanship Reserve Champion - Maci Cook
Rabbit Show Pet Grand Champion - Eiley Dahlstrom
Rabbit Show Pet Reserve Champion - Grace Foudy
Swine Show Showmanship Grand Champion - McKenzie Hennefer
Swine Show Showmanship Reserve Champion - Mialee Hennefer
Swine Show Quality Grand Champion - Gabriel Saili
Swine Show Quality Reserve Champion - Samantha Sauvageau
Lamb Show Showmanship Grand Champion - Eiley Dahlstrom
Lamb Show Showmanship Reserve Champion - Emily Dahlstrom
Lamb Show Quality Grand Champion - Emily Dahlstrom
Lamb Show Quality Reserve Champion - Eiley Dahlstrom
Goat Show Showmanship Grand Champion - Augustus Hansen
Goat Show Showmanship Reserve Champion - Arlena Hansen
Goat Show Quality Grand Champion - Madaline Hansen
Goat Show Quality Reserve Champion - Augustus Hansen
Beef Show Showmanship Grand Champion - Luke Aquistapace
Beef Show Showmanship Reserve Champion - Hayley Aquistapace
Beef Show Quality Steer Grand Champion- Meredith Hoskins
Beef Show Quality Steer Reserve Champion - Alexis Nachtman
Round Robin Top Showman - Luke Aquistapace
