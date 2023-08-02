Monday, Aug.7
9:30 a.m. - Western Horse Show
12 - 8 p.m. - Record Book Entry
12 - 8 p.m. - Decorating Barns
5:30 - 6:30 p.m. - Early Entry for Exhibits - Extension Office
Tuesday, Aug. 8
8:30 a.m. - Swine Weigh In
10 a.m. - Poultry Weigh In
10:30 a.m. - Poultry Show
12 p.m. - Rabbit Show
1 p.m. - Oral Presentations
1 - 8 p.m. - Enter Open Class Exhibits
2 - 5 p.m. - Judging Books
6 p.m. - Sheep Weigh In
7 p.m. - Beef Weigh In
Wednesday, Aug. 9
8:30 a.m. - Swine Show
8:30 - 9:30 a.m. - Open Class Flower Entry
9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. - Exhibit Building Closed for Judging
1 p.m. - Volunteer Meeting
5 p.m. - 4-H BBQ
Dark - Outdoor Movie
Thursday, Aug. 10
9 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Exhibit Building Open
9 a.m. - Sheep Show
11 a.m. - Archery Contest
1 p.m. - Market Goat Show
7 p.m. - ATV Rodeo
8 - 10 p.m. - Barn Dance
Friday, Aug. 11
9 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Exhibit Building Open
10 a.m. - Beef Show
2 p.m. - Round Robin
3 - 5 p.m. - Dutch Oven Cookoff
7 p.m. - Kids Rodeo
Saturday, Aug. 12
9 a.m. - 5:00 pm - Exhibit Building Open
9 a.m. - Market Animal Sale
1 p.m. - Buyers' Luncheon
3 p.m. - Exhibits removed from Fair Building
7 p.m. - Fall Rodeo
