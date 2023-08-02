Monday, Aug.7

9:30 a.m. - Western Horse Show

12 - 8 p.m. - Record Book Entry

12 - 8 p.m. - Decorating Barns

5:30 - 6:30 p.m. - Early Entry for Exhibits - Extension Office

Tuesday, Aug. 8

8:30 a.m. - Swine Weigh In

10 a.m. - Poultry Weigh In

10:30 a.m. - Poultry Show

12 p.m. - Rabbit Show

1 p.m. - Oral Presentations

1  - 8 p.m. - Enter Open Class Exhibits

2  - 5 p.m. - Judging Books

6 p.m. - Sheep Weigh In

7 p.m. - Beef Weigh In

Wednesday, Aug. 9

8:30 a.m. - Swine Show

8:30 - 9:30 a.m. - Open Class Flower Entry

9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. - Exhibit Building Closed for Judging

1 p.m. - Volunteer Meeting

5 p.m. -  4-H BBQ

Dark - Outdoor Movie

Thursday, Aug. 10

9 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Exhibit Building Open

9 a.m. - Sheep Show

11 a.m. - Archery Contest

1 p.m. - Market Goat Show

7 p.m. - ATV Rodeo

8 - 10 p.m. - Barn Dance

Friday, Aug. 11

9 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Exhibit Building Open

10 a.m. - Beef Show

2 p.m. - Round Robin

3 - 5 p.m. - Dutch Oven Cookoff

7 p.m. - Kids Rodeo

Saturday, Aug. 12

9 a.m. - 5:00 pm - Exhibit Building Open

9 a.m. - Market Animal Sale

1 p.m. - Buyers' Luncheon

3 p.m. - Exhibits removed from Fair Building

7 p.m. - Fall Rodeo

rgiorgi@mtexpress.com

Load comments